Marvel responds to fired X-Men ’97 creator Beau DeMayo’s claims with a statement of “egregious findings”

As X-Men ’97 made a big splash with fans on Disney+ this year, the behind-the-scenes story proved to have its own bit of drama. Just a week before the animated revival was to premiere on the streamer, Marvel had mysteriously let go of the creator of the show, Beau DeMayo. Circumstances around the separation have still not been fully revealed, but at the time of DeMayo’s departure, he had also done work on season 2 of the show. Recently, DeMayo posted on his social media that Marvel will not credit him for the second season with the post saying, “Above is #XMen fan-art I posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June. On June 13, #Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they’d stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post.”

DeMayo had been revealed to be one of those developing the script to the chronically troubled Blade movie and he continued in his post, “Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while on working on #XMen97 and #Blade.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel would not stand idly by in silence as the company released their response to his claims with their own claim that they cut ties after an investigation. A Marvel spokesperson revealed in a statement,

Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation. Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel.”

As of now, DeMayo has not responded to Marvel’s statement. It was revealed by sources that once his time at the studio had ended, the two parties had reached an agreement about the “issue of tweeting about the show,” although DeMayo continued to do just that. No further details about these claims from Marvel has been divulged.