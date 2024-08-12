X-Men ’97 writer Beau DeMayo shares a pitch for a Wesley Snipes Blade film

A Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the Blade property has been making its way through development hell for the last five years, and if / when the script for that project is ever figured out and the new Blade can go into production, Mahershala Ali will be taking over the title role. While we wait to see how that situation is going to turn out, original Blade actor Wesley Snipes returned to the role – almost twenty years after the release of his last Blade movie, Blade: Trinity – for an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is currently enjoying massive success at the box office. Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has called for Marvel to give Snipes’ Blade a “Logan-like send off” movie… and someone who has a pitch for just such a project is Beau DeMayo, who has worked with Marvel as writer / showrunner of the first season of the Disney+ series X-Men ’97.

In response to a report on Reynolds’ post saying Snipes’ Blade should get a send off movie, DeMayo dropped his pitch on social media: “ Vampire dystopia where they learned to daywalk and took over. Humans are cattle. Brother Voodoo, part of the human resistance, learns Blade was desiccated/entombed and resurrects him so they can hunt Varney and the Darkhold cult to wipe out all vampires. Treat it like Kurosawa. “

The idea of a vampire apocalypse was something that David S. Goyer, who wrote the Snipes Blade trilogy, toyed with when he was working on those films, but he never brought it to the screen. That could be a great set-up for a send off movie – and it’s fun that DeMayo would want to have the Brother Voodoo character in there, too.

With the Mahershala Ali Blade still in the works, chances of one last Wesley Snipes Blade movie actually getting made are probably slim to none, but it’s something cool to think about. It’s also unlikely that Beau DeMayo would get the job to write that Blade movie, if it were to happen, as Marvel chose to fire him from X-Men ’97 after the first season.

