Deadpool & Wolverine: SPOILER has set a Guinness World Record thanks to their appearance in the film

It isn’t a spoiler to say that Deadpool & Wolverine is packed full of cameos, but one actor actually broke a Guinness World Record with their appearance in the movie! It happens to be the biggest movie in the world right now, and spoilers are running rampant, so even if you haven’t seen the movie yet, you’re probably aware of the identity of many of the Marvel characters who make appearances in the film.

One of my favourites was the return of Wesley Snipes as Blade, marking the first time the actor has reprised the character since the release of Blade Trinity twenty years ago. His return in Deadpool & Wolverine comes 25 years and 340 days after he first played the character, which means that he has beat out Hugh Jackman for the Guinness World Record of the longest career as a live-action Marvel character.

Hugh Jackman was expected to take the title from Patrick Stewart upon the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, but Wesley Snipes’ surprise appearance foiled that. Additionally, the Blade actor now holds the record for the longest gap between character appearances in Marvel films, having last played the character 19 years and 231 days ago. The previous record was held by Alfred Molina, who returned as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home 17 years after he first played the character in Spider-Man 2.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.

Our own Chris Bumbray had a lot of fun with Deadpool & Wolverine, which sounds like a real crowd-pleaser. “Have you ever been to a concert and wished that your favourite band would stop playing their not-as-good new stuff and play the hits? That’s exactly what Marvel is doing with Deadpool & Wolverine,” Bumbray wrote in his review. “After a rough run of movies, with many saying their Phase 5 has been disastrous, this feels like an everything but the kitchen-sink attempt by the company to win back those fans who feel alienated by the new direction the company seemed to be heading in. With this, you have a rock ‘em, sock ‘em thrill ride that delivers fans exactly the movie they wanted to see, with nary a message to be found amidst all the charred, sliced and diced corpses our heroes leave in their wake. It’s glorious fun.” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s spoiler-free review right here, and don’t forget to let us know what you think of Deadpool & Wolverine as well!

Source: Guinness World Records
