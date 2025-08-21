Spawn of the Living Dead: Bill Moseley, Kane Hodder, Michael Berryman, & more cast in Night of the Living Dead follow-up

Three years ago, it was announced that Nikyatu Jusu, who had just made her feature directorial debut with the horror film Nanny, would be directing a sequel to George A. Romero’s 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead (watch it HERE), with Romero’s ex-wife Christine Romero producing for MGM. We recently learned that project is “currently in limbo” – but Deadline has just learned that there’s another Night of the Living Dead follow-up of sorts in the works, and this one has been written by John A. Russo, who co-wrote the screenplay for the original Night. The film is called Spawn of the Living Dead , and Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th franchise), and Trina Parks (Diamonds Are Forever) have signed on to star in it.

Ani Kyd Wolf will be directing Spawn of the Living Dead back-to-back with another project, Organism 46-B The Unseen, for producer Nuala Quinn-Barton, Mania Entertainment, and The Film Co-Operative – and the cast of Spawn of the Living Dead is expected to stick around to work on Organism 46-B The Unseen as well.

Spawn of the Living Dead will tell the following story: The 1968 zombie plague is ending. The living dead, eaters of human flesh who are lurking in the Evans City Cemetery, are being gunned down and burned by an armed posse led by Sheriff Ken Johnson and Deputy Jeff Sanders. Dr. Harold Ormsby is also on the scene with a team of white-coated laboratory assistants, collecting zombie specimens by shooting them with immobilizing darts, the same way wild animals are captured for zoos. Their mission is to carry out experiments on the undead in hopes of finding out what caused the plague and how it can be cured.

As for Organism 46-B The Unseen, that one has been written by Ted Lazaris and it has this synopsis: T rapped beneath four kilometers of Antarctic ice, scientists awaken an ancient predator, a shape-shifting horror who mimics its prey and controls the mind. Paranoia sets in, survival is now not just about escape… but knowing who to trust

Ani Kyd Wolf said, “ With the landscape of uncertainty in the film world, I feel that the future is made for indie filmmakers. We are working with brilliant horror legends in two different styled films, shooting them back-to-back. I am excited for this challenge. ” Nuala Quinn-Barton added, “ I am delighted to be a part of bringing these films to life alongside director Ani Kyd Wolf and some of the most wonderful creatives in the horror genre. It is especially exciting to be able to shoot in Canada, with their attractive tax incentives, and utilize the state-of-the-art facilities at the celebrated Lumostage Studios in Vancouver. ” Filming is expected to take place in early 2026.

What do you think of Ani Kyd Wolf teaming up with Casper Van Dien, Bill Moseley, Michael Berryman, Kane Hodder, and Trina Parks for Organism 46-B The Unseen and the John A. Russo-scripted Spawn of the Living Dead? Share your thoughts on these projects by leaving a comment below.