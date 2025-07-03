Tom Savini’s Night of the Living Dead 1990 gets an uncut 4K release in September

In 1968, director George A. Romero re-defined the word “zombie” with his feature debut Night of the Living Dead , one of the most highly respected and beloved horror movies ever made. Unfortunately, Romero and his collaborators didn’t make as much money off of that film as they should have, due to a copyright mistake that instantly put Night of the Living Dead in the public domain. So twenty-two years later they decided to produce a remake with legendary special effects artist Tom Savini directing. The 1990 version of Night of the Living Dead (watch it HERE) didn’t have the smoothest production – in fact, Savini has described the experience of making Night ’90 as “the worst nightmare of my life,” and says that the finished film only represents a small percentage of the vision he had for it. The rest was lost due to budgetary limitations, clashes with the producers, and the wrath of the MPAA… But now, the film is set to receive a new release that brings it closer to Savini’s original vision! Sony will be releasing a 4K and Blu-ray two-disc set on September 23rd, and the 4K will contain an “uncensored cut” that was put together with Savini’s supervision. He has even confirmed that the “uncensored cut” starts in black & white and then transitions to color, which is how he always wanted the movie to get started.

Scripted by Romero, Night of the Living Dead 1990 has the following synopsis: For reasons unknown, the recently deceased are rising from the grave as flesh-hungry zombies. Fleeing from the undead horde, a small group of survivors, including Barbara, Ben, and Harry, sequester themselves in a remote farmhouse. With the zombies outside the house multiplying, tensions flare, as the group argues over the best way to escape their increasingly dire situation before they are overrun completely. The film stars Patricia Tallman, Tony Todd, Tom Towles, McKee Anderson, William Butler, Katie Finneran, Bill Moseley, and Heather Mazur.

The Disc Connected reports that the new 4K and Blu-ray release of Night of the Living Dead 1990 has the following special features:

4K ULTRA HD DISC: – Two versions of the feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision – NEW: Uncensored Cut – supervised by director Tom Savini, the Uncensored Cut restores moments of graphic violence and delivers an alternate vision of this horror classic – 1990 Theatrical Version – English Dolby Atmos (both versions) + English 5.1 (both versions) + English 2-Channel Surround (Theatrical Version only) – NEW: Commentary with director Tom Savini on the Uncensored Cut, moderated by Michael Felsher

BLU-RAY DISC: – 1990 Theatrical Version of the feature presented in HD resolution, sourced from the 4K master – English 5.1 & 2-Channel Surround – Archival commentary with director Tom Savini – NEW: Interview with Actor Bill Moseley – NEW: Interview with Actor William Butler – NEW: Interview with Actors McKee Anderson and Heather Mazur – NEW: Interview with Producers John Russo and Russell Streiner – NEW: Interview with Editor Tom Dubensky – NEW: Interview with Zombie Performers Greg Funk and Dyrk Ashton – Savini’s Night with Director Tom Savini Featurette – Being Barbara with Actress Patricia Tallman Featurette – Return to the Living Dead with Special Makeup Effects Supervisors John Vulich and Everett Burrell Featurette – The Dead Walk: Making-of Featurette – Theatrical Trailer

Are you a fan of Night of the Living Dead 1990 and will you be buying this 4K and Blu-ray release with the uncensored cut? Let us know by leaving a comment below.