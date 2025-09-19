A new Marvel Zombies teaser trailer finds Wanda commanding an army of Marvel’s most powerful heroes & villains

While Marvel fans wait until next year for Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, the House of Ideas will bring something spooky to Disney+ on September 24 by way of Marvel Zombies, a 4-episode animated series featuring some of the brand’s most iconic characters as brain-craving undead with a desire to watch the world burn. Today, Marvel Studios unleashed a new teaser trailer for Marvel Zombies, highlighting the violence and urgency of this blood-soaked event series.

Speaking about the series in January, Showrunner Bryan Andrews said, “Brad (Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation) and Kevin (Feige, President of Marvel Studios) loved the What If…? episode so much. They were like, ‘We need more zombies!’ They said, ‘Let’s do a sequel to that episode — but let’s do four episodes, like a mini-movie event.’ So, we’re upping the ante. It’s TV-MA, so we don’t have to pull punches. We can be a little bit more hardcore. We go for the throat — no pun intended. It’s pretty wild, pretty out there.”

Brad Winderbaum added, “In many ways, animation is the most direct access you’ll ever have to a filmmaker’s imagination. If you can conjure it in your mind, you can put it onscreen. Marvel Zombies is proof of that. It’s not just a zombie story, it’s a sweeping adventure — one with themes of hope and despair, and that’s what you want from a rich zombie story.”

The Marvel Zombies voice cast includes Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Shang-Chi’s best friend Katy), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Randall Park (FBI agent Jimmy Woo), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams / Ironheart), Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel), and Todd Williams, voicing an unspecified character. Other characters known to be showing up in the series are Ten Rings assassin Death Dealer, Ten Rings founder Xu Wenwu, zombie versions of Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Steve Rogers / Captain America, Emil Blonsky / Abomination, Ava Starr / Ghost, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Ikaris from Eternals, and Okoye of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje. While we’re still waiting for the Blade reboot to go into production, it has been confirmed that Blade will be appearing in Marvel Zombies – and since this is a What If…? story, this version of Blade is also Moon Knight, the avatar for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Today’s Marvel Zombies teaser trailer finds Captain America, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Thanos, and Namor under the command of Wanda, the Queen of the Undead. With a clenched fist, Wanda instructs a horde of corrupted heroes and villains to lay waste to the planet. As the zombified group bites, rips, and tears its way through the flesh of the innocent, a fledgling group of heroes rises up to make a final stand for the fate of the world.

Are you excited about Marvel Zombies? The madness begins on Disney+ on September 24, and all four episodes will air simultaneously.