The team behind Big Mouth walks and talks with the animals while previewing its animated rom-com series Mating Season

After exploring the pitfalls of puberty for eight seasons with the adult-animated series Big Mouth, the show’s creator, Nick Kroll, and his talented team will escape to the forest for a new show called Mating Season. Today, the official Big Mouth Twitter account shared a teaser image for Mating Season featuring four smiling critters with suspicious smiles, dead-eye stares, and come-hither grimaces.

According to reports, Mating Season is a romantic comedy exploring relationships from an animal’s point of view. The new show, launching in 2026, revolves around “a cast of bears, raccoons, deer, foxes and a host of other horny, lovable forest critters, as they navigate love, sexual relationships and the universal need to hook up and find a partner.”

Titmouse is the studio with Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, and Andrew Goldberg executive produce alongside Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina, who serve as executive producers.

“Big Mouth broke new ground in the world of adult animation with heart, humor and total chaos — they took the awkwardness of adolescence and turned it into something universal and deeply human,” said John Derderian, VP, Animation Series, Netflix. “Working with Nick Kroll and the brilliant minds at Brutus Pink over the course of eight seasons has been legendary. Now, with Mating Season, they’ll bring that same bold and hilarious creativity into the animal kingdom. We’re beyond excited to unleash this next chapter together.”

In Big Mouth Season 8, the show’s characters meet a new creature named Compassion, played by Holly Hunter (Raising Arizona). As the Big Mouth crew prepares to enter the gauntlet of adulthood, they must say goodbye to their Hormone Monsters, whose (mis)guidance has helped lay the bedrock of their sexual misadventures. The guest list for Big Mouth’s final season is staggeringly impressive. It includes Cynthia Erivo, Holly Hunter, Steve Buscemi, Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Ali Wong, Richard Kind, Maria Bamford, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Thandiwe Newton, Natasha Lyonne, Aidy Bryant, Rosie Perez, Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Stephanie Beatriz, Whitmer Thomas, Chelsea Peretti, Chloe Fineman, June Diane Raphael, Zach Woods, Craig Robinson, and Jack McBrayer.

Are you excited about the Big Mouth team getting the band back together for Mating Season? I’m a huge Bog Mouth fan, though I understand why it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. I’m looking forward to discovering what Mating Season can bring and how the show will inevitably push the boundaries of my comfort zone.