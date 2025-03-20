Cynthia Erivo, Steve Buscemi, Holly Hunter, and more announced as guest stars alongside the premiere date for Big Mouth Season 8

A premiere date and star-studded cast list for Big Mouth Season 8 has Netflix sending the sexually charged animated comedy out with a bang!

It’s time to grow up! After eight hilarious and raunchy seasons, Netflix‘s Big Mouth climaxes with a star-studded final season worthy of the hormonally charged comedy’s legacy. Netflix announced today that Big Mouth Season 8 will come to the streamer on May 23, 2025! The finale finds the Bridgeton teens confronting high school with everything from driving, drugs, sexual foibles, porn, the mysteries of evolving bodies, and the pressures of oncoming adulthood.

“Through it all, friendship is the cornerstone for surviving this time of life,” Netflix’s synopsis for Season 8 reads. “Whether one’s puberty is just beginning, like for Nick (voiced by Nick Kroll) who gets his first growth spurt, or near its conclusion, like for a maturing (and prematurely balding) Andrew (John Mulaney).”

According to the show’s description, Big Mouth Season 8 finds the show’s characters meeting a new creature named Compassion, played by Holly Hunter (Raising Arizona). The guest list for Big Mouth‘s final season is staggeringly impressive. It includes Cynthia Erivo, Holly Hunter, Steve Buscemi, Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Ali Wong, Richard Kind, Maria Bamford, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Thandiwe Newton, Natasha Lyonne, Aidy Bryant, Rosie Perez, Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Stephanie Beatriz, Whitmer Thomas, Chelsea Peretti, Chloe Fineman, June Diane Raphael, Zach Woods, Craig Robinson, and Jack McBrayer.

Big Mouth Season 8 spans ten thirty-minute episodes, and Kroll, Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jordan Peele reprise their roles.

Big Mouth is one of the most shocking animated series in recent memory by far. The show is never afraid to “go there,” regarding crass, gross-out humor, absurd plots, embarrassing situations, sentient f**able furniture, hormonal cruelty, and unique song and dance performances that boggle the mind. It’s hard to believe Big Mouth will end after all these years – the show debuted on Netflix in 2017 – with Nick, Andrew, Jessi, Jay, and the rest of the Bridgeton teens moving onto bigger and better things.

There’s no telling what Big Mouth Season 8 will bring to an already outrageous saga of sexual misfortune and hormone monster madness, but we’re ready to find out!