Matthew Lillard on his Scream 7 return: “I think people are gonna love it.”

Scream 7 started filming at the start of January, and we’ve seen some surprising reports about the slasher sequel as it has made its way through production – with the most surprising and strange news being that Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, who played Ghostface killers who were killed off in Scream (1996) and Scream 3, respectively, and David Arquette, whose beloved character Dewey lost his life in Scream (2022), are all in the cast. Speaking with Coming Soon, Lillard took a moment to talk about his Scream 7 return, saying that he thinks “people are gonna love it.” Of course, he didn’t reveal any details about what he / his character Stu will be doing in the new movie.

Spyglass and Paramount once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directs the film from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.)

Neve Campbell is joined in the cast by Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who has signed on to play Sidney’s daughter; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, Gen V‘s Asa Germann, The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner, Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Camp, fellow franchise star Courteney Cox, who reprises the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers, Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband Mark Evans, Ethan Embry (The Devil’s Candy), Michelle Randolph (Landman), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), and Mark Consuelos (Riverdale). Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown are back as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin from Scream (2022) and Scream VI. And, as mentioned, there are multiple deceased characters in the cast as well.

When Scream 7 came up during an interview, Lillard told Coming Soon, “ I was pretty excited about it. I had a lot of questions for Kevin when he called. I’m excited, really ecstatic to be back. I hope fans are happy. I hope people are excited to see me, and I just hope I don’t screw it up. I mean, you know, I think people are gonna love it. And then I think the script’s great. I think the cast is fantastic, so I’m really hopeful that it’s a home run. ” Asked how it was to work with Kevin Williamson again, he said, “ Oh, great. It’s like old friends, right? And Neve’s on set, and working with Neve and seeing her is great. I think that we’re all really hopeful that… look, I think the journey continuing, I think fans are gonna be excited. It’s got that vibe of like old school Scream, and so I just think we’re all really hopeful that we’re building what the fans will love and appreciate. “

Are you looking forward to seeing Matthew Lillard play Stu again in Scream 7? Let us know by leaving a comment below.