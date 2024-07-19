McFarlane Toys’ 1st Marvel lineup saves the day on September 24th

With great power comes some pretty great looking action figures. The first-ever collaboration between McFarlane Toys and Marvel is now up for pre-order ahead of their September 24th mass release. Even more special, some of the designs are based on artwork by Todd McFarlane himself.

The Marvel properties that are slinging to the web this fall via McFarlane Toys are 1:10th scale figures of Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Deadpool, while Captain America gets the 1:6th scale treatment. Both Spidey and Captain America come from McFarlane’s own Spider-Man #6 and The Amazing Spider-Man #323, respectively, while he has gone back to the archives for Jim Lee’s Wolverine (X-Men #1), John Romita Jr.’s Iron Man (The Invincible Iron Man #126) and Rob Liefeld’s Deadpool (The New Mutants #8). You can check out detailed images and specs of each on the McFarlane Toys website.

When this Marvel lineup was announced in May, Todd McFarlane had the following to say: “For literally decades, thousands of Marvel fans and fans of my McFarlane Toys have deluged me with requests of wanting to see a Marvel and McFarlane Toys collaboration. Thanks to the invaluable support and collaboration from Marvel in making these new products a reality, I will now get this wonderful opportunity to not only be able to produce statue-like figures based upon my own artwork (who wouldn’t jump at the chance to turn their own 2-D drawings into 3-D reality?), but I will also have the great pleasure of being able to create products based upon some of the amazingly talented peers in our wonderful comic book industry. As fun as it will be to play with some of my own artwork, I am really looking forward to developing figures based upon the finest creators in comics. Get ready, everyone!”

Each of the Marvel figures in this initial lineup of McFarlane Toys comes with an environmental base and diorama backdrop, adding more dimension to the characters for your display case.

McFarlane has definitely assembled a strong lineup of Marvel characters here, with each serving as a tribute not only to the superhero but also the men who have spent years with them. Earlier this year, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld announced that he would be stepping away from the Merc with a Mouth after more than 30 years. Romita Jr., of course, is the son of the legendary Marvel artist John Romita Sr., who passed away last year.

Will you be pre-ordering any of these McFarlane Toys Marvel figures? Which renditions do you want added to a future wave?