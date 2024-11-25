R.I.P.: The Slumber Party Massacre driller killer Michael Villella has passed away at age 84

Michael Villella, who played the Driller Killer (a.k.a. Russ Thorn) in the classic The Slumber Party Massacre, has passed away at 84

Forty-two years ago, actor Michael Villella (whose last name was sometimes spelled Villela in credits) made his screen acting debut in the classic slasher The Slumber Party Massacre . He went on to earn several more acting credits over the years – and today, we have to share the sad news that Villella has passed away at the age of 84.

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, news of Villella’s passing first emerged on Facebook, on both his own profile and his daughter Chloe’s. According to TMZ, he died due to multiple organ failure after spending over a month in the hospital.

Following his screen debut, Villella landed roles in Love Letters, an episode of Amazing Stories, Gotham (1988), Wild Orchid, Wild Orchid II: Two Shades of Blue, an episode of Getting Away with Murder, and some short films. He had a character name in the first Wild Orchid, Elliot Costa, but when he returned for the sequel he was simply called “Man with Mona.” It was Getting Away with Murder that gave him his best character credit: there, he played “Bathtub Fatcat.”

The Slumber Party Massacre, however, remains his most popular credit – which is understandable, since it’s an eminently rewatchable movie and he delivered a very memorable performance as Russ Thorn, a.k.a. the Driller Killer.

Directed by Amy Holden Jones from a screenplay by Rita Mae Brown, The Slumber Party Massacre has the following synopsis: When Trish decides to invite her high school girls’ basketball teammates over for a slumber party, she has no idea the night is going to end with an unexpected guest – an escaped mental patient and his portable power drill – crashing the party.

Villella was joined in the cast by Michele Michaels, Robin Stille, Debra Deliso, Andree Honore, Gina Mari, Jennifer Meyers, Pamela Roylance, and Brinke Stevens.

I’m sure many horror fans are going to be having memorial viewings of this movie to celebrate Villella’s performance as the madman who says he’s killing people out of love.

Michael Villella is survived by his ex-wife and his daughter. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans.