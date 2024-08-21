Midsommar (2019) – Deconstructing the Ari Aster film

Midsommar (watch it HERE) is a wild, bloody, psychedelic and disturbing display of horror- it’s a swelling anxiety that ebbs and flows through the screen and into your brain with every brightly colored frame. And, did I mention that it’s also a great breakup movie? Ari Aster has carved quite a name for himself into the horror cannon with three original features that all explore deep and intimate themes under the guise of what the kids are calling “Elevated Horror”- Which, honestly- might make sense for Aster. In his debut feature, Hereditary, Aster explored guilt and grief through a deeply flawed family who belongs to an ancient cult. In Beau is Afraid, he calls back to his family dynamic themes and tells a story of a man realizing his mother’s flaws while trying desperately to make her proud- And in Midsommar, Aster explores the falling out of a toxic relationship through the ritualistic practices of a Swedish cult. And today, we’re going to talk about it. I’m Kier with JoBlo Horror Originals- and you’re watching Deconstructing .

2019’s Midsommar follows Dani (played by Florence Pugh), a college girl who is left devastated by the news that her suicidal younger sister has just killed herself, and their two parents in a very sinister mass carbon monoxide poisoning. This (obviously) shakes Danny to the core and drives an increasingly bigger wedge in her relationship with her boyfriend, Christian (played by Jack Reynor). Christian is a selfish, but seemingly just pre-occupied boyfriend and is constantly looking for ways to minimize his time with Dani. But when Dani gets herself invited on a guys trip to Sweeden for the once-in-a-lifetime event of the Midsummer festival, their relationship, and wellbeing will be tested in ways more twisted and graphic than you could possibly be prepared for.

If you know this movie, you know what I mean what I say when I say that we’re about to get all the way into the guts of it. And my goal is to breakdown why this movie serves as a fantastic horror film, and an almost comforting and (dare I say) cozy breakup movie. I’m realizing now that that is a VERY tall order- but I’m up to it. So, today we’re going to breakdown the themes and occurrences of Midsommar and talk about why it stands as one of the most interesting “elevated horror” movies in recent history. Let’s go.

ORIGIN

The concept and title of Midsommar were originally brought to Aster as a traditional slasher film that would be set in the compound of a Swedish cult. Aster, being hot off of the success of Hereditary, didn’t see a way into the script that would make it interesting for him to take on. That was, of course, until Aster would go through a difficult breakup of his own which left his heart set on expressing those otherwise inaccessible feelings and spinning them into something with style, shock, and hours of entertainment. Around this time, Ari was already hard at work on penning a story about two American lovers whose already rocky relationship would reach peak turmoil while visiting a Swedish compound during Midsummer. This would allow for the story to have it’s slasher elements (and believe me, it does) while also providing an engaging look into a very unsteady relationship between two people who clearly want two different things. In fact, Aster has even gone on record stating that Midsommar is “A breakup movie dressed in the clothes of a folk horror film.” Which plays more on the movie’s rewatch when the shocking imagery is less surprising and attention pulling.

Filming began in Budapest in July 2018 and went on until October that same year. With initial filming being done in the sweltering heat of the summer, wasps and bees were a common nuisance on set and would frequently cause already complicated tasks like directing hundreds of extras, actors, and crew- to be even more difficult with insects crashing the shoot. And all while going through an actual difficult breakup in real life. Yikes. Most reports of working on the film are ultimately positive while by all accounts challenging and not without its less glamorous moments. All things to be expected if you’re looking to make your audience authentically uncomfortable.

The film wrapped near the end of 2018 and was swiftly edited and released in time for summer blockbuster season in July of 2019.

THE HORROR

Now, this movie doesn’t hold anything back when it comes to the horror piece of it. The very opening scene is exactly the kind of shit that makes you perk up in your theater seat and try to chock down the lump it puts in your throat. We see the murder/suicide of Dani’s family and Dani’s gut-wrenching reaction which still sends chills down my spine. Very much the same kind of energy as Toni Collette in Hereditary. It’s rough to watch but by God does it make for a good hook to the story. Once in Sweden, the American crew and their friend/guide Pelle begin experiencing the horrors that await them right away, but slowly.

Dani has a bad trip after taking mushrooms on the first day and this brings her straight into panic mode. A feeling that she will not be able to shake for the rest of the film. Of course, probably the most horrifying scene in this film comes from one of the festival rituals that celebrates the passing of your physical life into your spiritual life. I mean, there are so many ways to fuck up my day but this scene here… It’s a special kind of deranged. Not to mention the subtle anxiety you feel from the constantly moving cult members in the background of the film that very carefully add context-clues and information to the story. There’s a show going on in the background of almost every scene that you’re kind of not supposed to notice but your brain is registering. The constant movement just out of focus creates a sense of restlessness and action that contradicts the slow burn pace of the movie. It’s what gives you that tingling sensation in your spine when you watch it.

To balance out the horror, we have characters like Mark (played brilliantly by Will Poulter) who provides comic relief and a sense of comfort in the sense that he feels like a classic side-character in a slasher film. He’s the one who’s just there to party and hook up with weird cultist chicks. Then there’s Josh (played by William Jackson Harper) who really feels like he should have been more important in this movie. He just works, it’s hard to explain.

THE BREAKUP

There are moments of horror throughout the movie that make it easy to classify as just that- a horror. Which, it definitely fucking is. I saw a dude literally get sewn into a bear carcass and burned alive… so.

Just like Sydney and Billy, this is a breakup that will be remembered by horror fans for a very long time. Christian and Dani are clearly drifting apart from each other from the very beginning. Just before Dani gets the news about her family, she calls Christian for support, and he blows her off to hang out with the boys. This is understandable, as Christian is clearly not serious about his feelings for Dani- but even after she gets the news and her entire life is torn apart, he seems eager to skip the grieving process and brush her feelings aside. Not to mention his growing disinterest once they get to the festival. At first, Dani doesn’t even seem to notice that Christian isn’t into her. And if she does notice, she certainly doesn’t care at first. But through their intense and unique experiences at Midsummer, she evolves past her need for Christian’s approval and validation and finally accepts that she is the one who decides how far the relationship goes.

Dani as our central character comes into her own by the end. Her arc is not that different from say, Jason Segal in Forgetting Sarah Marshall with our protagonist accepting that they never really liked what they had to begin with, and letting it go on their own terms. The difference being that her version of closure is to watch Christian die brutally (yet, poetically) as she takes her place as May Queen at the festival. A true coming of age ending for a true horror final girl.

THE X-FACTOR

This movie is challenging to narrow down because it’s one that isn’t quite as rewatchable as something like Halloween or Scream, but it’s also something that seems to stick with you- and that’s what I’m looking for. So to me, it’s simple. This movie’s X-Factor is the fact that despite contradicting the concept of slashers by focusing on character development, not having the killers be a secret, taking place mostly during the day, and even focusing on the romantic disenchantment of the main characters over the horrific cult activity going on right in front of the camera- It somehow STILL feels like a classic horror movie with all the good, bad, and bloody elements that come with it.

Folks, that’s a wrap on Midsommar and I must say, this movie is strongly recommended for anyone that wants a little something different for their next movie night.

Folks, that's a wrap on Midsommar and I must say, this movie is strongly recommended for anyone that wants a little something different for their next movie night.