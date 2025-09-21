Takashi Miike remembers his first screening of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

One thing that can be said of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is that its reputation and appreciation has only grown in the 50+ years since its release. Really, when it comes to the most influential horror movies ever, it’s undoubtedly near the top. As such, it has become the subject of yet another documentary, Chain Reactions.

One of the key interviewees in Chain Reactions is director Audition and Ichi the Killer director Takashi Miike, who remembered The Texas Chainsaw Massacre establishing a reputation in Japan for the titular state as supremely frightening — and not in the way we here in the U.S. think it is. As Miike tells it, he wasn’t even supposed to see The Texas Chainsaw Massacre but rather a revival of Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights. “I went into it by chance, with a good disposition since I’d originally planned on watching City Lights. Then, the movie started. It was an old theater. Shochikuza in Osaka. There were pillars in the theater. It was perfect for horror. Up until that point, movies had been something safe. For the first time, I felt that movies could be something dangerous. As I watched the film, the characters became more endearing. I started to feel affection for them. By the end, I was rooting for them and laughing out loud. I had never experienced a film like that. In Japan, at the time, because of that film, everyone thought Texas was a dangerous place. How can I put it? A desolate landscape.”

We won’t go into the legacy and impact of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre here (hey, we’ve got videos for that!) but Chain Reactions does do a fine job at interpreting the film from the viewpoint of some famous fans. In addition to Miike, the doc also features writer Stephen King, genre buff Patton Oswald, critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, and director Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, The Invitation). You can read our 7/10 review of Chain Reactions here.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has spawned its share of sequels and reboots. But its future may be in good hands, as the franchise may be headed to A24. That still might irk some fans but we all know it’s better off there than at Platinum Dunes…