Not directing Clayface was one of the great sadnesses of Mike Flanagan’s career

Back in 2021, filmmaker Mike Flanagan let it be known on social media that he was interested in making a “standalone horror/thriller/tragedy” movie that would center on the Clayface character. A while after that, he confirmed that he had met with veteran DC movie producer Jon Berg to pitch a “horror-leaning” take on Clayface, as well as ideas for the DC properties Scarecrow, Justice League Dark, and Constantine. The meeting “kind of went nowhere.” But then, in March of 2023, Deadline broke the news that Flanagan had scheduled another Clayface pitch meeting, this time with DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. And at the end of last year, it was announced that Flanagan is officially writing a Clayface movie that will be part of the DC Universe film franchise that’s being overseen by Gunn and Safran. Unfortunately for Flanagan, the project was moving toward production at warp speed – and that meant he wouldn’t be able to direct the movie himself, because he had to make an eight-episode adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie for Prime Video. He had to pass the helm over to Speak No Evil director James Watkins – a fact that Flanagan describes as one of the great sadnesses of his career.

During an interview with i09 a while back, Gunn admitted that he had no intention of making a Clayface movie as part of the DCU until he saw Flanagan’s script. He said, “ I didn’t plan on making a Clayface movie. Mike came in. He pitched this wonderful idea. I was like, ‘Damn, I can’t believe you got me to want to make a Clayface movie.’ But he’s got to write the script and who knows how that’s going to work. He goes and he writes the script. First draft is great. Second draft is even better. And then I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ So we found a place for it because if there’s quality stuff, we can find a way to work it in. “ Batman: The Animated Series made its debut back in 1992, and the fourth and fifth episodes of the show were a two-parter called Feat of Clay, which showed “the transformation of a disfigured actor into the villain known as Clayface.” In an interview with ComicBook.com, Flanagan confirmed that his script was inspired by those episodes of Batman: The Animated Series. Surprisingly, since Clayface was only greenlit based on the strength of Flanagan’s script, Drive writer Hossein Amini was brought in to do what has been referred to as a complete rewrite. Gunn has assured that the script is still “all Mike’s story” and any changes are minor.

Deadline reminds us, “Clayface is shape-shifting villain in the Batman comics and got his introduction as part of Detective Comics #40. The original Clayface was a moderately successful actor who adopted the identity of a character he’d portrayed in a horror pic after turning to crime. Clayface has a body seemingly made out of clay and has appeared over the years in various films, series, animated works, video games and other forms of media.”

According to Nexus Point News, Tom Rhys Harries (Kandahar) stars in the film as Matt Hagen, who “debuted in Detective Comics #298 in 1961 and was created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff. Hagen was originally a treasure hunter who transformed into Clayface after an encounter with protoplasm.” Many expected him to be playing Basil Karlo, who “debuted in Detective Comics #40 in 1940 and was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. In the Golden Age, Karlo was a disgraced actor who donned the costume of a character he portrayed known as Clayface and sought to murder the crew and cast of the remake of a film he once starred in.”

Naomi Ackie (I Want to Dance With Somebody) takes on the role of Caitlin Bates, Matt Hagen’s love interest and doctor, while Max Minghella (Spiral: From the Book of Saw) is reportedly in the mix to play John, a detective and fiancé to Caitlin Bates, who’s suspicious of his fiancée’s relationship with Matt Hagen/Clayface.

Flanagan told Screen Rant, “ Clayface, I had so much fun developing that with Matt (Reeves), and then with James and Peter. It was one of the great kind of sadnesses of my career that I’m so sorry that when it came time to make it, and they wanted to make this movie right away, I wasn’t available. (This was) the only time this has ever happened to me where I was like, ‘I have to go make Carrie. There’s nothing I can do.’ They wanted the movie to happen, so I had to kind of do the thing that I’ve never had to do before, it’s like, ‘Well, here you go. Have fun making the movie and tell me how it goes.’ I haven’t seen it. They just wrapped, I’m dying to see it. I can’t wait to see what they did with it. But for me, it all goes back to the animated series. Batman: The Animated Series is art. “

Do you think DC should have waited for Mike Flanagan so he could direct Clayface? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.