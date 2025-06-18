Could Mindhunter return as three Netflix movies? Holt McCallany says there’s a chance

One of my favourite Netflix shows of all time is David Fincher’s Mindhunter. The psychological thriller series chronicles the founding of the Behavioral Science Unit in the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the rise of criminal profiling. It’s absolutely incredible, so of course, we only got two seasons. However, Mindhunter star Holt McCallany has heard that the series could return as three two-hour movies. Yes please!

“ I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it’s just a chance, ” McCallany told CBR. “ I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts. “

McCallany continued, “ I felt very fortunate and privileged to have gotten to do that show at all. I would love it if it were to return. I think, like I said, you know, he gave me a little bit of hope when I had that meeting with him, but the sun, the moon, and the stars would all have to align. The good news is that we’re at Netflix with The Waterfront, and those movies would also be for Netflix. So I think that in terms of dates and logistics, it could all be worked out, but it has to do, you know, with David really having the time and the inclination and being happy, you know, with the material. And, you know, that’s a big question mark. “

Fincher has previously said that Mindhunter is a “ very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn’t attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment. I don’t blame them, they took risks to get the show off the ground, gave me the means to do Mank the way I wanted to do it and they allowed me to venture down new paths with The Killer. It’s a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness. The day our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about parting ways. “

A lot would need to fall into place for Mindhunter to return, and while I’m not holding my breath for these potential movies, even the slightest possibility is something to hold onto.

Would you be down for a series of Mindhunter movies on Netflix, or is it time to move on?