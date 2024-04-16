Mini Scrubs pizza party resurrects hope for full-blown reunion

There’s no Superman in the picture, but some of the core cast of Scrubs recently got together for a little pizza party. It may not be the reunion that fans want, but it’s still pretty cool seeing J.D., Elliot, the Janitor, and more are still close.

In an Instagram post, Chris Miller (Jordan Sullivan) shared the reunion pic along with a caption that read, “Impromptu pizza party with my Scrubs” . Those Scrubs were: series lead Zach Braff (J.D. Dorian), Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid) and John C. McGinley (Janitor). They were also joined by Amanda Kloots, host of The Talk.

Of course, there are a number of people missing here that would have made it all the more fun of a Scrubs reunion, namely Donald Faison (Turk), Ken Jenkins (Bob Kelso) and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa). As we all know, Braff and Faison are particularly close, co-hosting the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast and also starring in a T-Mobile ad campaign. Another missing from the pizza party was Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, who wrote under the photo, “Was not invited. Weird.”

McGinley – who earned accolades from the likes of the Saturn Awards and Online Film & Television Association Award for his performances – also shared the photo on social media but added a rather enticing, “…getting the band back together!” McGinley probably isn’t teasing a full-blown Scrubs reunion but it’s definitely something fans still want. As recently as 2022, Lawrence expressed interest in reviving the show, saying, “We’re gonna do it because people still care about it and we enjoy spending time with each other.” This was said while Ted Lasso was in the middle of its run but also before Shrinking hit Apple TV+; and so while he remains busy – the second season of Shrinking is likely due out this year – hopefully his commitment hasn’t changed.

Scrubs aired for nine seasons between 2001 and 2010, with a bump from CBS to ABC for its final two seasons. It would be nominated for the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series twice.

Do you think we need a Scrubs reunion? What was your favorite season of the show? Let us know below.