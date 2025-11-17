Adaptation of Stephen King short story Mister Yummy is in the works

Filmmaker Megan Freels Johnston first caught my attention due to the fact that she’s the granddaughter of one of my favorite authors, Elmore Leonard – and now that she’s the Head of Development for Intrinsic Value Films, she’s involved with an adaptation of a story written by another of my favorite authors, Stephen King! Deadline reports that Intrinsic Value Films is developing an adaptation of the King short story Mister Yummy, which was featured in the author’s 2015 story collection The Bazaar of Bad Dreams.

Described as “a haunting tale,” the story follows a man confronting mortality where death waits around every corner and regret becomes the ghost that never leaves . Troy Blake has written the screenplay and Thomas Mahoney will be producing the film.

Wikipedia provides more information on the short story: Mister Yummy details the last days in the life of Ollie Franklin, in particular his relationship with another elderly gentleman at the Lakeview Assisted Living Center named Dave Calhoun. Ollie recalls his experiences growing up as a gay man in America, losing friends to the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, as well as his one-time encounter at a dance club in New York with a young good-looking fellow who he and his clique of friends called “Mister Yummy.” Although he never saw him again in person, he has recently been seeing him again as a sort of avatar heralding his impending death, getting closer every time, and reasons that all people see different avatars when getting close to death’s door.

Mister Yummy was one of the projects that Intrinsic Value Films was promoting at this month’s American Film Market. Also on their slate are a Gene Wilder biopic called Gene and the story of the toy company Wham-O.

Aimee Schoof, co-founder of Intrinsic Value, provided the following statement: “ After years of producing films we deeply believed in, we’re excited to make Intrinsic Value a visible brand in its own right. We’re honoring the spirit that’s always guided us — collaboration, discovery, and great storytelling. ” Megan Freels Johnston added, “ Our focus is expanding, but our foundation remains the same. Every project begins with story, integrity, and the relationships that make filmmaking meaningful. “

Johnston directed the 2014 horror film Rebound and the 2017 horror film The Ice Cream Truck. You can read my review of The Ice Cream Truck at THIS LINK.

Would you be interested in seeing a feature film adaptation of Stephen King’s Mister Yummy? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.