Monarch: The Lost Adventures graphic novel coming from Legendary Comics and Rocketship Entertainment

The first season of Legendary’s MonsterVerse TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters ran on Apple TV+ from November 2023 into January 2024 (you can read our own Alex Maidy’s review of the first batch of episodes HERE), and while Godzilla was an important figure in that season, it wrapped up with an episode that indicated Kong might be taking the spotlight if there were to be a follow-up. A few months after the season finale, it was confirmed that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 was a sure thing, then filming began in November of 2024. While we wait for the new batch of episodes to come along, Legendary Comics has announced that they’re teaming up with Rocketship Entertainment for a graphic novel called Monarch: The Lost Adventures – and you can secure a copy through Kickstarter!

The ten episode first season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was set after “the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real” (as seen in Godzilla 2014). It tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives. The cast includes Anna Sawai, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Season 2 brings the addition of Prey star Amber Midthunder.

An anthology that “dives deep into the mystical and mysterious world of Monarch,” the graphic novel Monarch: The Lost Adventures will consist of approximately 120 pages and feature five all-new stories. Here’s the list:

THE USS LAWTON AND THE ION DRAGON: Before he became a Monarch operative, Billy Randa faces a harrowing test of endurance against a formidable creature in THE USS LAWTON AND THE ION DRAGON, offering a gripping tale of resilience. WRITER: Paul Cornell ARTIST: Drew Zucker COLORIST: Brad Simpson

KENTARO, HIROSHI, AND KONG: Kentaro, Hiroshi, and Kong embark on a journey that leads to the creation of the Apex base on Skull Island, setting the stage for what’s to come. WRITER: Marguerite Bennett ARTIST: Alberto Sapien

LEE SHAW: During Monarch’s lockdown, Lee Shaw reflects on a key moment from his past. This character-driven story offers a deeper look into his journey and the choices that shaped him. WRITER: Tony Lee ARTIST: Tony Shasteen

KEIKO AND THE BRAMBLEBOAR: In a world teeming with mystery and danger, KEIKO AND THE BRAMBLEBOAR Keiko and the Brambleboar follows Keiko as she struggles to survive in the treacherous realm of Axis Mundi, where every encounter is a battle for survival. WRITER: James F. Wright ARTIST: Amanda Perez Puentes COLORS: Eren Angiolini



CATE AND MAY: Set before the first season, these interludes provide a glimpse into the lives of Cate and May before they crossed paths with Monarch and each other, offering insight into the events that led them to their fateful encounters. Creative Team: To be announced

