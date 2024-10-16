Ghostbusters animated series is in active development while more movies are being discussed

Gil Kenan confirms that he and Jason Reitman are discussing more Ghostbusters movies while the new animated series is in development

Two years ago, we heard that Ghostbusters: Afterlife writer/director Jason Reitman and his co-writer Gil Kenan (who ended up directing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) would be executive producing a new Ghostbusters animated series for the Netflix streaming service. A couple of months ago, Netflix officially gave a greenlight to the series, with Elliott Kalan has boarding the project as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. During an interview with The Direct, Kenan took the chance to hype up the series a bit, while also confirming that he and Reitman are having conversations about continuing the franchise with more live-action films.

When asked if there will be more Ghostbusters movies, Kenan said, “ The answer is yes, Jason (and I), we take the responsibility and the joy of being the keepers of the flame of Ghostbusters very seriously… we definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen. And stay tuned. There’ll be more. There’ll be more about that later. “

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire earned just under $201 million at the global box office, almost replicating the $203.5 million Ghostbusters: Afterlife made – but Frozen Empire had a $100 million budget, while Afterlife was made for $75 million. So there was some disappointment with its box office numbers, but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to keep another movie from being made.

As for the animated series, Kenan had this to say: “ We are in very active development on our animated series that we’re producing with Netflix. That is something that I’m actively involved with, Jason on a day-to-day basis right now, we are really excited about the stories that are starting to be told there, and the way that it intersects with the Ghostbusters stories that you and I love is going to be thrilling for our audiences. “

While we wait to find out what Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan will bring to the Ghostbusters franchise in the future, they have a new movie in theatres right now: the biographical comedy drama Saturday Night, about the night of the 1975 premiere of the NBC show Saturday Night, which we now know as Saturday Night Live. You can read our 8/10 review HERE.

Are you looking forward to watching more Ghostbusters movies and the new animated series? Let us know by leaving a comment below.