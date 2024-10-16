Ghostbusters animated series is in active development while more movies are being discussed

Gil Kenan confirms that he and Jason Reitman are discussing more Ghostbusters movies while the new animated series is in development

By
ghostbusters frozen empire

Two years ago, we heard that Ghostbusters: Afterlife writer/director Jason Reitman and his co-writer Gil Kenan (who ended up directing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) would be executive producing a new Ghostbusters animated series for the Netflix streaming service. A couple of months ago, Netflix officially gave a greenlight to the series, with Elliott Kalan has boarding the project as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. During an interview with The Direct, Kenan took the chance to hype up the series a bit, while also confirming that he and Reitman are having conversations about continuing the franchise with more live-action films.

When asked if there will be more Ghostbusters movies, Kenan said, “The answer is yes, Jason (and I), we take the responsibility and the joy of being the keepers of the flame of Ghostbusters very seriously… we definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen. And stay tuned. There’ll be more. There’ll be more about that later.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire earned just under $201 million at the global box office, almost replicating the $203.5 million Ghostbusters: Afterlife made – but Frozen Empire had a $100 million budget, while Afterlife was made for $75 million. So there was some disappointment with its box office numbers, but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to keep another movie from being made.

As for the animated series, Kenan had this to say: “We are in very active development on our animated series that we’re producing with Netflix. That is something that I’m actively involved with, Jason on a day-to-day basis right now, we are really excited about the stories that are starting to be told there, and the way that it intersects with the Ghostbusters stories that you and I love is going to be thrilling for our audiences.

While we wait to find out what Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan will bring to the Ghostbusters franchise in the future, they have a new movie in theatres right now: the biographical comedy drama Saturday Night, about the night of the 1975 premiere of the NBC show Saturday Night, which we now know as Saturday Night Live. You can read our 8/10 review HERE.

Are you looking forward to watching more Ghostbusters movies and the new animated series? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: The Direct
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Osgood Perkins' Longlegs is coming back to theatres and screenings will include a sneak peek of his Stephen King movie The Monkey
Longlegs is returning to theatres with a sneak peek of The Monkey
The Creep Tapes trailer gives a glimpse of the six episode series that continues the story that begin in Creep and Creep 2
The Creep Tapes trailer: TV series continuation of the Creep franchise premieres next month
Once set up at Universal as a feature, the Paul Greengrass adaptation of Stephen King's Fairy Tale is becoming a TV series at A24
Fairy Tale: A24 and Paul Greengrass team for TV series based on Stephen King novel
Gil Kenan confirms that he and Jason Reitman are discussing more Ghostbusters movies while the new animated series is in development
Ghostbusters animated series is in active development while more movies are being discussed
View All

About the Author

16120 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Ghostbusters News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles