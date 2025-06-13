Morgan: Killer Doll trailer: The Asylum’s M3GAN mockbuster is now available

The Asylum has brought us many mockbusters over the years, including The Jolly Monkey, The Twisters, Road Wars: Max Fury, The Exorcists, Battle for Pandora, Bullet Train Down, Jurassic Domination, Top Gunner, Battle Star Wars, Alien Predator, Triassic World, Tomb Invader, Atlantic Rim, Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies, Almighty Thor, Thor: God of Thunder, AVH: Alien vs. Hunter, Transmorphers, Snakes on a Train, The Da Vinci Treasure, War of the Worlds, Hillside Cannibals, and many more. At the end of last month, they released a movie called Ballerina Assassin, a mockbuster of Ballerina. Universal will be releasing the killer doll sequel M3GAN 2.0 on June 27th, but if you don’t want to wait two more weeks to see some killer doll action, The Asylum has you covered. Their mockbuster Morgan: Killer Doll is already available to watch on Amazon at THIS LINK, where you can rent the movie for $2.99 or buy it for $9.99.

If you prefer your killer doll movies on the big screen, Morgan: Killer Doll will be there, too. From June 20th through the 26th, it will be showing in the following theatres: Laemmle NoHo 7 (Encino, CA) – Aurora Cineplex (Roswell, GA) – Film Noir Cinema (Brooklyn, NY) – Hickory Ridge Cinemas (Brunswick, OH) – Trylon Cinema (Minneapolis, MN)

Written and directed by Jose Prendes, who has worked with The Asylum a lot over the years, this movie has the following synopsis: When a lifelike doll begins killing people linked to a dead woman’s past, the remaining survivors must risk their lives to uncover the doll’s true nature—before they become her next victims.

The cast includes Michael Paré (Bad Moon), Bix Krieger (Witch Hunter), Shelby Wright (The Rich Kid Rules), Kayla Fields (Hiding from My Husband), Sara Kamine (Sales Are Dope), YouTuber Kylie Roseanne (a.k.a. the Haunted Hippie), Rhonda Bankston (Outlaw Johnny Black), Daniel Ballard (Wild West Chronicles), Seth Rakos (Megalodon: The Frenzy), Scott Mazzapica (Twisted Date), Colin Kane (Alien: Rubicon), Adam Slemon (Easter Bloody Easter), and Theo Rosenfeld (Transformation).

Will you be watching Morgan: Killer Doll? Take a look at the trailer embedded above, then let us know by leaving a comment below.