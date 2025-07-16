Karl Urban unleashes “Uncaged Fury” in a nod to Johnny Cage’s action oeuvre in a new Mortal Kombat II teaser

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a swift kick to the nostalgia bread basket, and today, Warner Bros. Pictures is unleashing Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage for a Mortal Kombat II teaser that hits the mark. Presented like a mixture of grindhouse and old-school martial arts action cinema, WB’s “Uncaged Fury” promo gets everything right about the classic MK character’s heyday.

In the “Uncaged Fury” teaser trailer for Mortal Kombat II, Karl Urban plays Johnny Cage, the actor and martial artist who finds himself mixed up in Mortal Kombat, a tournament of champions fought between representatives of the Earthrealm (Earth) and the Outworld. Cage, alongside warriors like Raiden, Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Jax, and Kung Lao, wages war against the evil Shang Tsung, a shape-shifting warlord hellbent on bringing Earthrealm to its knees and setting the demons of Outworld loose on humanity.

The “Uncaged Fury” teaser finds Karl Urban playing Johnny Cage to a tee. The promo mentions Cage’s past films, like Cool Hand Cage, Hard to Cage, and Rebel Without a Cage, before launching into the action superstar’s latest mission, which involves lots of ass-kicking and keeping his shades safe from harm. As Urban unleashes acrobatic moves and one-liners, I can hear Johnny Cage fans roaring with laughter outside my window, beaming at how accurate Urban’s portrayal is.

The sequel stars returning Mortal Kombat cast members Lewis Tan as MMA fighter Cole Young, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion, and Max Huang as Kung Lao. New additions include Karl Urban (Dredd) as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Princess Kitana; Tati Gabrielle (You) as Jade, the friend and bodyguard of Princess Kitana; Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Netherrealm demon Quan Chi; bodybuilder/actor Martyn Ford (F9: The Fast Saga) as Outworld emperor Shao Kahn; Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) as Kahn’s wife Queen Sindel; and Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) as Jerrod, who was the King of Edenia (and married to Sindel) until Edenia’s warriors lost in the Mortal Kombat tournament.

Screenwriter Jeremy Slater, who was the lead writer on the Marvel / Disney+ series Moon Knight, has said that the test screening audience responses have been so enthusiastic that they’re on the level of his (and many other movie-goers’) reaction to Avengers: Endgame.

What do you think about today’s Mortal Kombat II teaser trailer? Have your doubts about Karl Urban playing Cage gone with this promo? Let us know in the comments section below.