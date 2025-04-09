Murderbot trailer: Apple TV+ comedic sci-fi thriller series is set for a May premiere

A trailer has been released for the Apple TV+ series Murderbot, a sci-fi thriller starring Alexander Skarsgard

By

A little over a year ago, we learned that Alexander Skarsgard of SuccessionThe Legend of Tarzan, and The Northman had signed on to star in the ten-episode sci-fi series Murderbot, which is set up at Apple TV+. (Despite sharing a title with a recently released movie from Full Moon and director Jim Wynorski, this project is actually based on Martha Wells’ bestselling, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series The Murderbot Diaries.) It was recently announced that the show is going to make its global premiere on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, May 16, followed by new episodes every Friday through July 11 – and now, with the premiere just one month away, a trailer for the show has dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above.

The sibling duo of Chris and Paul Weitz (About a Boy) are writing, directing, and executive producing Murderbot under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano is also executive producing for Depth of Field, while David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells is on board as consulting producer.

Coming our way from Paramount Television Studios, Murderbot is aiming to be action-packed. The series will introduce viewers to a self-hacking security android (Skarsgard) who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable “clients.” Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe. A press release describes the show as a sci-fi thriller/comedy.

Skarsgard is joined in the cast by Noma Dumezweni (Presumed Innocent), David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer), Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride), Akshay Khanna (Critical Incident), Tattiawna Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Tamara Podemski (Outer Range). 

Wells’ The Murderbot Diaries series currently consists of seven novels and a few short stories. The novels have the following titles: All Systems RedArtificial ConditionRogue ProtocolExit StrategyNetwork EffectFugitive Telemetry, and System Collapse.

Does this Murderbot series sound interesting to you, and have you read any of The Murderbot Diaries? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know if you’ll be watching this show.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
The thriller Drop, starring Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar, gets a new trailer ahead of its April theatrical release
Brandon Sklenar says it’s a “childhood dream” to play Batman
A trailer has been released for the Apple TV+ series Murderbot, a sci-fi thriller starring Alexander Skarsgard
Murderbot trailer: Apple TV+ comedic sci-fi thriller series is set for a May premiere
Darren Aronofsky
Darren Aronofsky hates method acting and calls it “something to hide behind”
american samurai, david bradley, mark dacascos
American Samurai: Sam Firstenberg’s Director’s Cut has been constructed and ready to watch on YouTube
View All

About the Author

17157 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Alexander Skarsgard News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles