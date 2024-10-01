Music By John Williams: Disney+ releases the trailer for the documentary on the legendary, iconic film composer John Williams

One contributor to the film world who is unanimously loved by everyone is composer John Williams. The name rings of countless iconic movie themes that almost anyone can hum on a dime. From Jaws to E.T., Star Wars to Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park to Home Alone, Williams’ career is one that transcends generations. It’s only inevitable that the maestro would become the subject of a documentary and a new look at the man is coming to Disney+ this fall.

Music by John Williams from Lucasfilm Ltd, Amblin Documentaries, and Imagine Documentaries, which offers a fascinating and insightful look at the prolific life and career of legendary composer John Williams, will premiere on Disney+ on November 1. The documentary will also open the 38th edition of AFI Fest on October 23. Disney has also released new images from the documentary as well as the one-sheet key art.

Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, J.J. Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy and more will be featured in the film, giving their testimonies on working with Williams and Williams himself appears as he shares his passion and his love for the movies and the music.

From his early days as a jazz pianist to his 54 Oscar nominations and five wins, the documentary takes an in-depth look at Williams’ countless contributions to film, including many iconic franchises, as well as his music for the concert stage and his impact on popular culture. The film features interviews with artists and filmmakers whose lives have been touched by his timeless music. Directed by award-winning filmmaker and best-selling author Laurent Bouzereau, the documentary is produced by Steven Spielberg, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Laurent Bouzereau, with Markus Keith and Michael Rosenberg serving as executive producers.

Williams initially thought about surrendering his conductor’s baton after arranging music for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. However, Williams shocked Spielberg earlier this month when he told his friend and filmmaker he’s continuing his career. Rest is for the wicked, as they say.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a disagreement,” Spielberg said about working alongside Williams for more than 50 years, “I mean, what am I going to do? Sit down and write the music myself?”

John Williams in Lucasfilm’s MUSIC BY JOHN WILLIAMS, exclusively on Disney+. Photo Credit Travers Jacobs. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

John Williams in Lucasfilm’s MUSIC BY JOHN WILLIAMS, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

(L-R); Gustavo Dudamel and John Williams in Lucasfilm’s MUSIC BY JOHN WILLIAMS, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.