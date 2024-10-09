My Darlings: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos executive produce serial killer thriller series

Marie Still’s serial killer thriller novel My Darlings only just reached store shelves this week (you can pick up a copy at THIS LINK), but Milojo Productions – the company headed up by talk show host / actress Kelly Ripa and her co-host / actor husband Mark Consuelos – has already scooped up the TV series adaptation rights and got the project set up at Amazon MGM Studios.

Justin W. Lo and Leo Richardson of the Netflix series You are writing the adaptation and will serve as executive producers alongside Ripa, Consuelos, and Milojo Productions’ Albert Bianchini. James Griffiths is on board to direct and executive produce through his company Fee Fi Fo Films. Lindsay Maizel is a co-executive producer. Michael Halpern, vp production and development at Milojo, will be overseeing the project for the company.

Griffiths’ previous directing credits include episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Stumptown, A Million Little Things, and Black-ish, among others.

My Darlings is described as being a satirical thriller. The story centers on Eloise Williams, an interior designer, doting wife and mother, and queen bee of her social circle — who is also a serial killer. When a mysterious blackmailer threatens to expose her past, murder becomes not just a desire, but a necessity.

Still’s novel has the following description: ABC’s Desperate Housewives meets HBO’s Dexter, My Darlings, a chilling suburban noir set in the deceptively serene Washington D.C. suburbs, where a respected philanthropist and PTO president’s secret life as a serial killer enthralls readers seeking a deep, psychological thrill.

No one was supposed to know. I’ve always been so careful. My Darlings, how did we get here? Evil lurks behind the perfectly manicured lawns, ornate iron gates, and long winding driveways of affluent DC–but not for long. Stay-at-home mom Eloise Williams is PTO president and a respected local philanthropist who sits on the boards of many distinguished charities. In addition to being a doting wife and mother, she is also a serial killer. But Eloise isn’t the only lady in society playing a part. As the hidden lives of Eloise’s inner circle are exposed, the body count rises. When stalkers becomes prey, Eloise desperately clings to control. Money and power can only buy influence and safety for so long. Eventually, the curtains lift, exposing the chilling reality hiding in plain sight. This dark thriller has numerous content warnings: child death, suicide, hazing, bullying, murder, infidelity, brutal slayings, domestic abuse/violence, child abuse, torture.

Still provided The Hollywood Reporter with the following statement: “ I could not imagine a more talented team to bring Eloise, the serial killing mom, and her story to life. I’m thrilled to work with Leo Richardson, Justin W. Lo, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the team at Milojo, and James Griffiths and the team at Fee Fi Fo Films, whose vision I’m confident will resonate with viewers and be utterly binge-worthy. “

