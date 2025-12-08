My Hero Academia: Vigilantes sets a Season 2 release date with a bombastic new trailer and key art

As My Hero Academia fans continue to recover from the epic events of the core show’s final season, TOHO Animation is already moving on to the next semester of spectacle with a new trailer and key art for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2. The prequel series, featuring new characters, returns on January 5, 2026. As new episodes are broadcast from Japan each week, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia, except for the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

Additionally, the artists behind the opening and closing theme songs have been revealed. THREEE will perform “CATCH!!!” for the opening theme song, while shytaupe will be performing the ending theme song, “Miss you.”

Who are the creative forces behind My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

Based on the manga of the same name created by Hideyuki Furuhashi, Betten Court, and Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 is directed by Kenichi Suzuki (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders; Cells at Work!). The series composition and script is written by Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia; Trigun). The animation is produced by Bones Film (My Hero Academia; Gachiakuta).

Additional staff credits include character design by Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!); art director Yukihiro Watanabe (SSSS.Gridman); color design by Haruko Nobori (The Faraway Paladin); director of photography Eiei Cho (The Case Study of Vanitas); 3DCG director Mizuki Sasaki (My Hero Academia); editing by Kiyoshi Hirose (Fire Force); music composed by Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia; Haikyu!!), Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi; and sound director Masafumi Mima (My Hero Academia; Attack on Titan).

What’s My Hero Academia: Vigilantes about?

Here’s the official synopsis for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, courtesy of Crunchyroll:

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!

Who stars in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 main characters and cast (Japanese and English) include the following:

Koichi Haimawari a.k.a. The Crawler voiced by Shuichiro Umeda / Jack Broadbent

Kazuho Haneyama a.k.a. Pop☆Step voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa / Macy Anne Johnson

Knuckleduster voiced by Yasuhiro Mamiya / Jason Marnocha

Christopher Skyline a.k.a. Captain Celebrity voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa / Sean Schemmel

Makoto Tsukauchi voiced by Asami Seto / Molly Searcy

Naomasa Tsukauchi voiced by Tokuyoshi Kawashima / Alejandro Saab

Monika Kaniyashiki a.k.a. Kaniko voiced by Kana Ueda

Taishiro Toyomitsu a.k.a. Fatgum voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu

Tsunagu Hakamada a.k.a. Best Jeanist voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa

Shinya Kamihara a.k.a. Edgeshot voiced by Kenta Kamakari

Toshinori Yagi a.k.a. All Might voiced by Kenta Miyake

Scarred Man voiced by Taku Yashiro / Aaron Campbell

Shota Aizawa aka Eraserhead voiced by Junichi Suwabe / Christopher Wehkamp

Oboro Shirakumo a.k.a. Loud Cloud voiced by Kensho Ono

Hizashi Yamada voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino

