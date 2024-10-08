My Wife and I Bought a Ranch: Companion director Drew Hancock sets up his next genre movie

Companion writer/director Drew Hancock has come on board to write and direct the supernatural horror film My Wife and I Bought a Ranch

Earlier this week, New Line Cinema unveiled a teaser trailer for the sci-fi thriller Companion, which is coming our way from writer/director Drew Hancock and the team behind the 2022 horror hit Barbarian. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Hancock has signed on to write and direct a supernatural horror film called My Wife and I Bought a Ranch for Amazon MGM Studios.

My Wife and I Bought a Ranch is based on a short story by Matt Query that first appeared on Reddit. Working with his brother Harrison, Query later expanded the story to novel length, and the novel was published with the title Old Country. Hancock’s adaptation will follow a couple who move into their dream home in Idaho only to discover that a malevolent spirit inhabits their valley . This is the second time we’ve heard of a Query novel adaptation this year, as Pet Sematary: Bloodlines director Lindsey Anderson Beer is producing a film based on their book Wilderness Reform, which is set up at Paramount.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the My Wife and I Bought a Ranch adaptation was once set up at the Netflix streaming service (they picked up the rights back in 2021), but “has renewed energy now that Amazon and Hancock are involved.” Producers on this project include 21 Laps, which is run by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine, as well as James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster. Scott Glassgold of Ground Control is also producing.

Hancock’s previous writing credits include episodes of Supah Ninjas, Blue Mountain State, Fred: The Show, Suburgatory, Faking It, Mr. Pickles, and My Dead Ex (which he co-created), as well as the movie Fred 3: Camp Fred. While he never directed a movie before Companion, he has directed episodes of Acceptable TV and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as well as a Tenacious D music video.

While we wait to see how My Wife and I Bought a Ranch is going to turn out, we’ll have the chance to see what Hancock did with Companion when the movie reaches theatres on January 10th.

Are you interested in Companion and/or My Wife and I Bought a Ranch? Share your thoughts on these Drew Hancock projects by leaving a comment below.