Neighborhood Watch: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jack Quaid, Malin Akerman thriller gets an April release date

Originally announced with the title Nowhere Men, a crime thriller starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jack Quaid (Companion), and Malin Akerman (Watchmen) has now secured a North American distribution deal with RLJE Films and is set to receive a theatrical and VOD release under the title Neighborhood Watch on April 25th.

Directed by Duncan Skiles (The Clovehitch Killer) from a screenplay by newcomer Sean Farley, Neighborhood Watch follows Simon (Quaid), a young man grappling with mental illness, who becomes convinced that he has witnessed an abduction. When he reports it to the police and they refuse to believe him, he reluctantly seeks the help of his neighbor Ed (Morgan), a retired security guard with a troubled past. As two try to unravel the mystery, they are forced to confront the dark secrets surrounding the disappearance, as well as grapple with their own issues.

The cast also includes Cecile Cubiló (9-1-1), Harrison Stone (Red Right Hand), Jim Klock (The Underground Railroad), Krishna Sistla Ward (You’re Cordially Invited), Derrick Goodman Jr. (The Tutor), Charles Arthur Berg (The Butcher), Creek Wilson (Twisted Metal), Visionz2turnt (Santa Bootcamp), Jonathan Fuller (Castle Freak), Curtis Lyons (Guns of Redemption), Leslie Sides (The Devil All the Time), Melanie Jeffcoat (The Wonder Years), Griffin Hood (The Baytown Outlaws), and Billy Culbertson (Dr. Gift).

Skiles provided Variety with the following statement: “ I fell in love with Neighborhood Watch because of Ed and Simon’s unique relationship, which Jeff and Jack brought to life with remarkable grace and skill. Our entire crew became fans of this improbable pair, creating an energy that touched every scene. We’re excited to bring this film to theaters and hope audiences connect with these characters as deeply as we have. “

Mark Ward, the chief acquisitions officer at RLJE Films, added, “ Neighborhood Watch sees Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jack Quaid build on each other’s talents to unravel a suspenseful and surprising mystery, and Duncan Skiles has crafted a smart character-driven thriller that keeps you guessing. We can’t wait for viewers to unravel this unpredictable journey. “

Does Neighborhood Watch sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Jeffrey Dean Morgan / Jack Quaid / Malin Akerman thriller by leaving a comment below.