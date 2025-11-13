Now you can play games on your TV with Netflix’s Game Night Upgrade

As part of Netflix‘s never-ending quest to keep your attention locked on its library of content, the streaming giant is proud to present Netflix Game Night. This upgrade allows you to play games on your TV without the need for a dedicated controller. That’s right, all you need is your phone!

Netflix’s Game Night upgrade is the app’s next step toward making Netflix your one-stop shop for entertainment. The initiative encompasses a diverse range of gaming genres catering to various age groups, from children to adults, and everyone in between.

“Starting today, you can play games on your TV, using your phone as a controller — no setup needed, it’s as easy as streaming your favorite shows,” said Alain Tascan, President of Games at Netflix. “You can now go from watching KPop Demon Hunters to playing Pictionary: Game Night without ever leaving Netflix. And for those who love to play anywhere and everywhere, we’re bringing even more games to your phone with our own special Netflix touch.”

Per today’s official press release:

Have friends over? How about staging a classic murder mystery, except this time with the world’s greatest detective, Benoit Blanc, investigating you and your friends? In Dead Man’s Party: A Knives Out Game, that’s the order of the day. And for more group fun, the Party Games collection lets friends and family gather around the TV for instant game fun and creating memories for the future. It’s nonstop, familiar entertainment with hits like LEGO Party!, Boggle Party, Party Crashers, Pictionary: Game Night, and Tetris Time Warp.

For those nights when you need some solo time, there’s Red Dead Redemption — coming to mobile for the first time ever. Explore the Dead West, yank a few bandits off their horses with your lasso, leave ’em on train tracks, and take in a sunset or two in this masterpiece.

Speaking of, when you need a brainteaser, we’ve got those too. The brand-new Puzzled app has eight daily puzzle games and familiar faces, including Emily in Paris, Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters, all playable on Tudum and your mobile device.

If you’re looking for Party Games, Netflix has you covered with titles like Boggle Party, LEGO Party, Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends, Pictionary: Game Night, Tetris Time Warp, and Dead Man’s Party: A Knives Out Game.

If mobile games are your poison, check out LEGO DUPLO World, Barbie Color Creations, Toca Boca Hair Salon 4, PAW Patrol Academy, WWE 2K25, Netflix Puzzled, Red Dead Redemption (coming soon), and Best Guess Live (coming soon – only available in the US).

Other games coming to Netflix Game Night include World of Peppa Pig, Pictionary: Game Night, and Netflix Puzzled.

It’s no secret that gaming is a multi-billion-dollar industry. So, it’s natural for Netflix to want to get in on the action. Before Netflix Game Night, subscribers needed a phone or tablet to access the games on offer with this much ease. I might play some of these games now that I can enjoy them on my TV and use my phone as a controller. I’m a big fan of puzzle games, and Netflix is going hard with that genre in particular.

What do you think about Netflix’s Game Night initiative? Are there any games listed above that you’d like to play? Let us know in the comments section below.

