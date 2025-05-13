FX has hatched a swarm of new Alien: Earth images

The Alien franchise is set to continue on the small screen with an “FX on Hulu” TV series called Alien: Earth, from Fargo creator Noah Hawley, which will be streaming for a Summer 2025 premiere. The 8-episode season will debut with two episodes on Tuesday, August 12, at 8 p.m. ET on Hulu and the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S., and via Disney+ internationally. New episodes will drop on Tuesdays on Hulu beginning at 8 p.m. ET and FX at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Deadline has unveiled a batch of new images from the upcoming series that you can check out below.



Alien: Earth has the following synopsis: When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. During the time the story takes place, five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow.

Sydney Chandler’s Alien: Earth character is the meta-human Wendy, who has the body of an adult, but the brain and consciousness of a child. Her co-stars include Essie Davis (The Babadook) as Dame Silvia, Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) as a soldier named CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) as a CEO named Boy Kavalier, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as a character named Slightly, Kit Young (Shadow and Bone) as a character called Tootles, and Timothy Olyphant (Justified) Kirsh, a synth who acts as a mentor and trainer for Wendy. Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984), Erana James (The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral), and David Rysdahl (Fargo season 5) are in the cast as well, but no details have been revealed about their characters. Sandra Yi Sencindiver of Foundation will be playing “a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation” in multiple episodes, and her role could be expanded as the series continues.

Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever), Karen Aldridge (Severance), Enzo Cilenti (Game of Thrones), Max Rinehart (Unforgotten), Amir Boutrous (The Crown), newcomer Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya (Midsomer Murders), Andy Yu (Mid-Love Crisis), Michael Smiley (Bad Sisters), Jamie Bisping (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), and Tanapol Chuksrida (The Green Deal) have guest roles.

