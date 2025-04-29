Havoc tops Netflix’s streaming charts with a better debut than The Electric State

Gareth Evans’ HAVOC has been a long time coming, but the wait has been well worth it. The hard-hitting action thriller has topped Netflix’s streaming charts with 29.8 million views. This makes the film the most-watched title of the week (by a long shot, I might add), but it has also beaten some of Netflix’s more high-profile recent releases, including The Electric State.

The Electric State was a highly anticipated sci-fi adventure movie from the Russo brothers starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. With a budget of $320 million, it was also one of the most expensive movies ever made. However, although the film debuted at Netflix’s #1 spot, it did so with just 25.2 million views. As HAVOC was produced for a fraction of the budget of The Electric State, it’s certainly a lot more bang for the buck. Other recent action flicks also performed better in their debuts, including Carry On with 42 million views and Back in Action with 46.2 million views.

Tom Hardy stars in HAVOC as Walker, a “ bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past. ” In addition to Hardy, HAVOC stars Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones, with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

Our own Chris Bumbray didn’t think the film was perfect, but he did have a great time with it. “ While easily as violent as The Raid or its sequel, Havoc embraces a different style of action, with it being Evans’s homage to the heroic bloodshed genre, ” Bumbray wrote. “ For those not in the know, this is the genre of action engineered by directors like John Woo and Ringo Lam during their 80s Hong Kong hey-day. Like in those films, the bullets fly constantly, with our heroes simply wincing anytime they take a bullet, as in this world it takes AT LEAST half a dozen wounds to take anyone down. Not since the days of Chow Yun-Fat and John Woo has there been as trigger happy an action flick, and it’s stunningly accomplished for fans of the genre. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Did you watch HAVOC on Netflix over the weekend?