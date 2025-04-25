Poll: Havoc vs The Accountant 2: What’s the better run-and-gun action flick out this weekend?

What a weekend this is for action fans! Not only is Ryan Coogler’s bone-crunching vampire horror/action hybrid Sinners still playing to packed theaters, but the movie gods have given us two brand-new, but nicely old-fashioned run-and-gun action movies to entertain us this weekend—one on streaming – and one in theaters. So, regardless of whether or not you make it to a theater this weekend, you’re guaranteed a rip-roaring good time.

That said, these are two different kinds of action movies. The Accountant 2, in addition to being a sequel, is much more in the vein of American action movies from the 80s and 90s. It’s the kind of movie a guy like Mel Gibson would have made in his heyday, with someone like Richard Donner directing it. By contrast, Havoc is firmly entrenched in the Hong Kong action style of the same period, with it very much in the mould of a John Woo/ Chow Yun-Fat flick. Havoc has a body count in the hundreds, while The Accountant 2 keeps things a little more earthbound (although I’d wager Affleck and Bernthal each kill at least a dozen baddies each in the climax).

Of the two, I preferred The Accountant 2. While I think Gareth Evans is an amazing action director, his corny script and dialogue muddle what’s otherwise a brilliantly executed piece of action filmmaking. By contrast, The Accountant 2’s dialogue and characterization are a highlight. But hey, what do I know? Let us know in the comments what you thought of both of this week’s new action flicks, and while you’re at it, take the poll below and let us know which one you think is better. With Thunderbolts on the way and Sinners in theatres, at least we won’t be lacking big-screen action anytime soon!