Gavin O’Connor wants to bring Anna Kendrick’s character back for The Accountant 3

The Accountant 2 is enjoying a modest success at the box office this past week, though it had some pretty stiff competition with Sinners continuing its reign and Revenge of the Sith having a strong showing with an anniversary re-release. Our Chris Bumbray found Accountant 2 to be a pretty fun time at the movies as he says in his review, “Overall, The Accountant 2 works terrifically well as a slam-bang buddy action comedy, with Affleck and Bernthal at their absolute best. […] as a meat-and-potatoes action fan, I’ve been starving for a film like this. I love the sleek 87North-style action flicks that are in favour now, but The Accountant 2 is old-school in a way I’ve been missing. The extra emphasis on characterization only sweetens the pot. Bring on The Accountant 3! “

Well, he’s not the only one ready for an Accountant 3. Recently, the film’s director, Gavin O’Connor, has talked about not only continuing the story of Christian Wolff, but he’s ready to bring back Anna Kendrick, who played Christian’s colleague from the first film, Dana Cummings. Cummings was someone who had a rare human connection with Wolff that possibly hinted at something more than friendship and O’Connor wants to follow through on it as he told The Hollywood Reporter, “One thing we’ve talked about is the idea of bringing Anna Kendrick back. Maybe Christian can finally get the love that he deserves.” Affleck chimed in with a joke saying that he hopes Kendrick “still likes us.” O’Connor would respond to Affleck, “Actually, Ben, she and I have been texting. She said she’s a hundred percent in if we want.”