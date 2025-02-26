Another Simple Favor teaser trailer: Paul Feig, Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick sequel reaches Prime Video in May

Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters director Paul Feig has reteamed with his A Simple Favor stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick for the sequel Another Simple Favor , which is set to premiere at SXSW on March 7th, followed by a release through the Prime Video streaming service on May 1st. With the premiere date right around the corner, a teaser trailer for the film has dropped online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

In addition to Lively and Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack all reprise their roles from the first movie. New additions include Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Elena Sofia Ricci (Loose Cannons), Michele Morrone (365 Days), Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects), Alex Newell (Glee), Taylor Ortega (Welcome to Flatch), and Lorenzo de Moor (WarHunt).

If you’re not familiar with A Simple Favor – or if you saw the movie and have since completely forgotten what it was about, like I did – it told the story of “mommy blogger Stephanie (Kendrick), who befriends Emily (Lively), a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.” Jessica Sharzer, who wrote the screenplay for the first film (which was based on the 2017 novel of the same name by author Darcey Bell), returned to write the sequel, with Feig, Laeta Kalogridis, and Steve Yockey also working on the script. Feig and Laura Fischer are producing Another Simple Favor for Feigco Entertainment, while Sharzer serves as executive producer.

The official synopsis for Another Simple Favor reads: Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

What did you think of the teaser trailer for Another Simple Favor? Are you looking forward to this sequel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.