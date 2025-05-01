Interview: Paul Feig on Another Simple Favor, sequels and Blake Lively

Paul Feig has made a lot of successful movies, but until now, he’s never made a sequel. While there were no doubt potential sequels in the works for his ultra-successful comedies like Bridesmaids, The Heat, and Spy, for one reason or another, they never happened. However, that all changes this week when Another Simple Favor, the sequel to his hit comedic thriller, A Simple Favor, which hits Prime Video today.

In it, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively return as friendly enemies, Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, who finds themselves embroiled in yet another murder mystery while attending the latter’s destination wedding in Capri. I caught the movie at SXSW (read my review HERE) and enjoyed it. Thus, I was happy to sit down with Paul Feig, who, as always, was immaculately attired (he’s known as the most stylishly dressed director in Hollywood). In our chat, we talked about why he opted to make this his first sequel, the difference between shooting for the big screen vs streaming, Henry Golding’s against-type casting, and the public’s ongoing fascination with Blake Lively. He also talks about whether or not this could turn into a franchise, which seems like a distinct possibility.



Check out our interview, embedded above, and catch Another Simple Favor which is streaming on Prime Video now!