The Accountant 2 comes to streaming this week on Prime Video

The Accountant 2, which saw Ben Affleck return along with Jon Bernthal as the Wolff brothers, enjoyed a successful run at the box office despite having to go toe-to-toe with this year’s big spring releases, Sinners and then Marvel’s Thunderbolts*. The sequel pulled in a domestic earning of over $64 million at the box office with a worldwide gross of over $101 million. While it enjoyed a nice little run in theaters, the movie was produced by Amazon MGM Studios and is now set to stream on the service on June 5.

The film stars Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson and J.K. Simmons. Gavin O’Connor returns to direct from a script by Bill Dubuque. Ben Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams produce the film. The official synopsis reads, “Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.”

Our Chris Bumbray found Accountant 2 to be a pretty fun time at the movies as he says in his review, “Overall, The Accountant 2 works terrifically well as a slam-bang buddy action comedy, with Affleck and Bernthal at their absolute best. […] as a meat-and-potatoes action fan, I’ve been starving for a film like this. I love the sleek 87North-style action flicks that are in favour now, but The Accountant 2 is old-school in a way I’ve been missing. The extra emphasis on characterization only sweetens the pot. Bring on The Accountant 3! “

Well, he’s not the only one ready for an Accountant 3. Recently, the film’s director, Gavin O’Connor, has talked about not only continuing the story of Christian Wolff, but he’s ready to bring back Anna Kendrick, who played Christian’s colleague from the first film, Dana Cummings. Cummings was someone who had a rare human connection with Wolff that possibly hinted at something more than friendship and O’Connor wants to follow through on it. O’Connor told The Hollywood Reporter, “One thing we’ve talked about is the idea of bringing Anna Kendrick back. Maybe Christian can finally get the love that he deserves.” Affleck chimed in with a joke saying that he hopes Kendrick “still likes us.” O’Connor would respond to Affleck, “Actually, Ben, she and I have been texting. She said she’s a hundred percent in if we want.”