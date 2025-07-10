The Accountant 2 draws 80 million viewers on Prime Video and becomes the 2nd most-watched film on the service

Deadline is reporting that Ben Affleck‘s return as the titular accountant in The Accountant 2 has become the second most-watched film on Prime Video (behind Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House remake). Before going to streaming, Amazon MGM gave the movie a run in theaters and was able to pull in a domestic earning of over $65.5 million at the box office with a worldwide gross of over $103.2 million. Now, since its June 5 debut on the platform, The Accountant 2 has garnered 80 million viewers, which was measured over a 28-day period.

The action film had also snagged the number one spot on Nielsen’s Movie chart on its debut week with 1.384 billion minutes streamed.

The film stars Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson and J.K. Simmons. Gavin O’Connor returns to direct from a script by Bill Dubuque. Ben Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams produce the film. The official synopsis reads, “Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.”

Our Chris Bumbray found Accountant 2 to be a pretty fun time at the movies as he says in his review, “Overall, The Accountant 2 works terrifically well as a slam-bang buddy action comedy, with Affleck and Bernthal at their absolute best. […] as a meat-and-potatoes action fan, I’ve been starving for a film like this. I love the sleek 87North-style action flicks that are in favour now, but The Accountant 2 is old-school in a way I’ve been missing. The extra emphasis on characterization only sweetens the pot. Bring on The Accountant 3! “