You can count Quentin Tarantino as a fan of Tom Hardy’s action thriller Havoc

Gareth Evans’ Havoc premiered on Netflix last month—and it appears to have earned a fan in none other than Quentin Tarantino.

From the talk backs in the Video Archives podcast, “Q.T.,” who is believed to be Tarantino, said, “ Who has seen the Netflix movie Chaos directed the the guy who did The Raid? It’s pretty f***ing bad-ass. ” Commenters reminded him that the film is called Havoc, but the sentiment still stands.

Havoc soared to the top of Netflix’s streaming charts upon release, racking up 29.8 million views. That impressive debut outpaced several higher-profile films—including The Electric State, the Russo brothers’ star-studded sci-fi adventure featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

Tom Hardy stars in Havoc as Walker, a “ bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past. ” In addition to Hardy, Havoc stars Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones, with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

Our own Chris Bumbray didn’t think Havoc was perfect, but he did have a great time with it. “ While easily as violent as The Raid or its sequel, Havoc embraces a different style of action, with it being Evans’s homage to the heroic bloodshed genre, ” Bumbray wrote. “ For those not in the know, this is the genre of action engineered by directors like John Woo and Ringo Lam during their 80s Hong Kong hey-day. Like in those films, the bullets fly constantly, with our heroes simply wincing anytime they take a bullet, as in this world it takes AT LEAST half a dozen wounds to take anyone down. Not since the days of Chow Yun-Fat and John Woo has there been as trigger happy an action flick, and it’s stunningly accomplished for fans of the genre. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.