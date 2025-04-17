Reactions to Gareth Evans’ Havoc hit social media

While it’s been a long road for Havoc to finally come out, the new action thriller from The Raid and The Raid 2 director, Gareth Evans, is finally about to premiere on Netflix. The film stars Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker. Reactions to the movie have started to hit social media.

Rama’s Screen had a very positive reaction, saying, “HAVOC was one of the craziest films I’ve seen this year. A relentless chaotic firepowered thrill ride. And Tom Hardy’s action endurance impressed the hell out of me. The shootouts & the ultra violence had no qualms about reaching the point of overkill. Absolutely insane! #Havoc”

Zachary Lee gets amusingly poetic about the action and violence in the film, but he definitely glows about it too as he says, “#Havoc: Gareth Evans & Tom Hardy show that we’ve only nicked the surface when it comes to depicting on-screen death. Muscular filmmaking at its finest, it’s relentlessly bleak but there’s a twisted catharsis in seeing how it crescendos in brutality. Best night club fight in ages”

Barry Hertz says that this film was worth the long wait, “The four long years it took for Gareth Evans’ HAVOC to make it to Netflix were worth it – this is a squib-heavy bloodbath that’s mythic, messy, manic. Missing THE RAID 2’s Mad Dog flavor (and that film’s enjoyably dense gangland-war narrative), but when it rips, it rips so hard.”

Ian Sandwell echoes what people have said in the past about The Raid movies — that Gareth Evans knows the prime example of action, “Gareth Evans is back showing everybody how action should be done in the insanely violent Havoc, coming to Netflix next Friday. There’s one particular club sequence that I cannot stop rewatching, marvelling at the technical audacity of it all. Terrific fun.”

The official synopsis reads,

“Walker (Tom Hardy) is a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.”

Havoc is directed by Evans from a screenplay he also wrote. The action film is produced by Ed Talfan, Gareth Evans, Aram Tertzakian and Tom Hardy. What do you think of these reactions? Let us know by leaving a comment below.