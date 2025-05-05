Movie News

Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary reveal their top 3 movies on The Video Archives Podcast

By
Posted 6 hours ago
Quentin Tarantino, Roger Avary, favourite moviesQuentin Tarantino, Roger Avary, favourite movies

I’ve always found it fascinating to learn the favourite movies of the filmmakers behind my own favourites—more often than not, I end up discovering something new. To promote a special video episode of The Video Archives Podcast, Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary have revealed their top 3 movies (right now).

Here are Quentin Tarantino’s top three movies:

  • The Man in the Iron Mask (1939) by James Whale
  • The Son of Monte Cristo (1940) by Rowland V. Lee
  • The Last of the Mohicans (1936) by George B. Seitz

And here are Roger Avary’s top three movies:

  • A Clockwork Orange (1971) by Stanley Kubrick
  • Sorcerer (1977) by William Friedkin
  • M (1931) by Fritz Lang

Some fun films there, with Sorcerer being one of my personal favourites.

Related
Steven Soderbergh was surprised that Quentin Tarantino agreed to let David Fincher direct Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel

Tarantino recently explained why you should listen to The Video Archives Podcast. “I want you to listen to our show, and I want you to like the show. I have not seen every movie of every Pauline Kael review I’ve read. But I like reading the reviews,” he said. “We’re not a ‘recommend’ show. If we do end up recommending a movie that you want to watch, great! I want to do movies that I want to watch with Roger, and I want to talk about. Whatever happens after that, that’s all up to you. We can do movies we don’t like. We just have to think it’ll be a good show. The only thing that’s important is the discussion.

The writer/director is still working on what will become his tenth and final movie, but we could see a follow-up to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood before that. David Fincher is set to direct Brad Pitt in a sequel to Tarantino’s movie, which will debut on Netflix.

We’ve heard little tidbits about the project over the last month, including a possible title. Some have heard that the film will be The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth. Not only that, but Booth will apparently embark on a new career as he becomes a Hollywood studio fixer. Further details have stated that the sequel will take place roughly eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It’s also been rumoured that Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to make an appearance as Rick Dalton, but it would likely be a small role if it happens.

Source: Instagram
