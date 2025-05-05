Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary reveal their top 3 movies on The Video Archives Podcast

I’ve always found it fascinating to learn the favourite movies of the filmmakers behind my own favourites—more often than not, I end up discovering something new. To promote a special video episode of The Video Archives Podcast, Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary have revealed their top 3 movies (right now).

Here are Quentin Tarantino’s top three movies:

The Man in the Iron Mask (1939) by James Whale

The Son of Monte Cristo (1940) by Rowland V. Lee

The Last of the Mohicans (1936) by George B. Seitz

And here are Roger Avary’s top three movies:

A Clockwork Orange (1971) by Stanley Kubrick

Sorcerer (1977) by William Friedkin

M (1931) by Fritz Lang

Some fun films there, with Sorcerer being one of my personal favourites.

Tarantino recently explained why you should listen to The Video Archives Podcast. “ I want you to listen to our show, and I want you to like the show. I have not seen every movie of every Pauline Kael review I’ve read. But I like reading the reviews, ” he said. “ We’re not a ‘recommend’ show. If we do end up recommending a movie that you want to watch, great! I want to do movies that I want to watch with Roger, and I want to talk about. Whatever happens after that, that’s all up to you. We can do movies we don’t like. We just have to think it’ll be a good show. The only thing that’s important is the discussion. “

