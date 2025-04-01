April Fools? Brad Pitt to reunite with David Fincher for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel with Leonardo DiCaprio in talks

Is David Fincher going to direct a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or did we just fall for an April Fools joke?

Okay, we all know what day it is, but this one is too weird not to share. According to The Playlist, Brad Pitt is set to reprise the role of Cliff Booth for a sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which David Fincher will direct. Not only that, but Jeff Sneider has added that Leonardo Dicaprio is also in talks to appear. Again, we all know what day it is.

There have been recent rumblings that Fincher and Pitt are set to reunite on a new project, with it specifically mentioned that the project would be a sequel to a movie Fincher didn’t direct. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood would certainly fit the bill. The project reportedly evolved from Tarantino’s The Movie Critic. Although Tarantino scrapped the project, he didn’t want the further adventures of Cliff Booth to go unmade and approached Fincher about tackling it. Netflix put together the deal, which is said to start shooting in California this July on a budget of $200 million.

Should DiCaprio sign on, Sneider says it would likely be for a small role and not a co-starring role. So… a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood directed by David Fincher from a script by Quentin Tarantino starring Brad Pitt (and possibly Leonardo DiCaprio) for Netflix. What timeline are we in?

I (and others) had initially wondered if the Fincher/Pitt reunion project could be a resurrected version of the World War Z sequel, which Fincher was once slated to direct before it fell apart. The director also has a bunch of other projects in the air, including Bitterroot, a western crime thriller that reportedly revolves around an elderly rancher whose life savings have been stolen. He turns to robbing banks and hunting down the thieves while being pursued by his son, the sheriff. There’s also an English-language Squid Game series, a potential remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope, and a Chinatown prequel series which was scripted by the late Robert Towne.

What do you think? Is this Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel legit? If the story it still kicking around tomorrow, I guess we’ll know.