Quentin Tarantino scraps The Movie Critic as his tenth and final film

The Movie Critic was supposed to be the tenth and final film from Quentin Tarantino, but the director has scrapped it.

The Movie Critic was set to be the tenth and final film from Quentin Tarantino, but according to Deadline, the director has decided to scrap the movie and start from scratch. That’s some shocking news.

It was expected that production on The Movie Critic would have gotten underway later this year, but the report states that Tarantino had recently rewritten the script, which caused a delay. This gave him time to think about what he truly wanted to be his final work, and apparently, that’s not The Movie Critic. Deadline said that Tarantino “ simply changed his mind. “

We never really knew all that much about The Movie Critic, only that it would be set in California in 1977 and would be “ based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag. ” When Tarantino was a teenager, he had a job loading porn magazines into a vending machine. “ All the other stuff was too skanky to read, but then there was this porno rag that had a really interesting movie page, ” Tarantino said. “ He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic. I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell. His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle might be if he were a film critic. “

The film was reportedly set to star Brad Pitt, with some saying that the actor would be reprising his role as stuntman Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

While it comes as a big shock for Tarantino to scrap The Movie Critic at this stage, it’s not the first time he’s done it. After his script for The Hateful Eight was leaked, he decided to abandon the project and release it as a novel instead. Of course, he did eventually reconsider and the film was released in 2015. It’s possible the same thing could happen with The Movie Critic, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he did move on to something new this time. But perhaps we could see The Movie Critic released as a novel somewhere down the road.

Tarantino has had no shortage of projects that could have served as his final movie, including an R-rated Star Trek film and Kill Bill Vol. 3.

Now that The Movie Critic is off the table, what do you hope Quentin Tarantino does for his final film?