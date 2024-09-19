Could David Fincher be directing a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope?

While David Fincher originally intended to have Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck kill their spouses in a Strangers on a Train remake, he may opt to make Rope instead.

By
Rope, david fincher

A rumor had been going around that Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope was being developed into a remake. And World of Reel is now confirming that the project is indeed happening and the film may be securing David Fincher to direct. Fincher was recently trying to develop a remake of another Alfred Hitchcock classic, Strangers on a Train, which was said to be eyeing Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck to star. However, now it seems as though Fincher is instead opting to remake Rope as, according to Netflix’s Kasey Moore, the film is moving forward. Denzel Washington and/or Charlize Theron may be up for roles in the film.

The plot synopsis for the Alfred Hitchcock original reads,
“Just before hosting a dinner party, Philip Morgan (Farley Granger) and Brandon Shaw (John Dall) strangle a mutual friend to death with a piece of rope, purely as a Nietzsche-inspired philosophical exercise. Hiding the body in a chest upon which they then arrange a buffet dinner, the pair welcome their guests, including the victim’s oblivious fiancée (Joan Chandler) and the college professor (James Stewart) whose lectures inadvertently inspired the killing.”

Meanwhile, Netflix is extremely interested in hiring David Fincher to be heavily involved with an English-language spin-off, tentatively titled Squid Game: America. While there hasn’t been confirmation whether Squid Game: America will be a closely tied spin-off, it is expected the project will more likely be part of the original Squid Game world rather than an out-and-out remake. According to rumor podcast TheInSneider“Netflix is courting DAVID FINCHER to produce and direct an American take on SQUID GAME. No idea whether he’s engaging, but they want him to tackle this project BADLY, per multiple sources.” It is also being said that Dennis Kelly, a British writer and producer, who is best known for stage plays Debris and Utopia and movies like Matilda the Musical and Black Sea, will be set to write the project. 

What’s on Netflix had conveyed that Fincher has at least four projects in development at Netflix, which includes Squid Game: America. There is also his Robert Towne-penned Chinatown prequel, a project titled Bitterroot, and “an untitled crime thriller.” The untitled crime thriller is believed to be the yet-to-be-announced Rope remake.

Source: World of Reel
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Happy Gilmore 2
Adam Sandler looks quite snug in his robe and shades while golfing on the set of Happy Gilmore 2
Sony announces details on the new Bad Boys: Ride or Die 4K Blu-ray release
Box Office Predictions: Will Transformers One Defeat Beetlejuice?
Rope, david fincher
Could David Fincher be directing a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope?
View All

About the Author

1906 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest David Fincher News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles