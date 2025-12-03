Leonardo DiCaprio confirms he isn’t in the Cliff Booth movie and drops some Heat 2 details

Earlier this year, there were rumblings that Leonardo DiCaprio was in talks to make an appearance as Rick Dalton in The Adventures of Cliff Booth. It wouldn’t have been a significant role, more of a cameo, but the actor has now confirmed to Deadline that it won’t be happening. Shucks.

What Leonardo DiCaprio Has to Say About The Adventures of Cliff Booth

“ There were some talks about it early on. Ultimately, I cannot wait to see the Cliff Booth story, but I’m not in it, ” he said. “ I think David Fincher’s the perfect man for the job. Quentin is a huge fan of his work, I’m a huge fan of his work, and there’s nobody better to carry on that lineage and tell that story. I think it’s the next phase of Cliff Booth’s life. I’m excited to see it. “

The movie is a sequel/follow-up/companion/etc to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth, with the former stuntman reportedly embarking on a new career as a Hollywood fixer. The Adventures of Cliff Booth originated from Tarantino’s scrapped script for what would have been his tenth and final movie. Pitt was very interested in his character’s part and asked Tarantino if he would let someone else take the helm of the project. The director responded that it would depend on who he had in mind. Enter David Fincher, who quickly earned Tarantino’s blessing.

In addition to Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, and Carla Gugino. There were rumblings that Timothy Olyphant would be returning as James Stacy, but the actor later walked back that statement.

It would have been interesting to catch up with Dalton, if only for a moment, but perhaps it’s best to let Booth shine in his own movie.

Heat 2 Will Be An Homage to the Original Movie

As for Heat 2, DiCaprio is being eyed to take on the role of Chris Shiherlis, the character played by the late Val Kilmer, or Vincent Hanna, the detective played by Al Pacino. The actor confirmed that those discussions are taking place, but also teased that he views the sequel as more of a homage to the original movie.

“ This is very much its own movie. We’re still working on it, we’re a ways away from production, ” he said. “ It tips its hat to Heat, but it’s an homage, and it picks up the story from there. The book is already out there, so there are no big secrets that I’m divulging. It’s set in the future, and the past, from that pivotal moment in what I think is the great crime noir film of my lifetime. It’s one of those films that just keeps resonating, that we keep talking about, that has been imitated so many times and influenced so many different movies. So, we’re working on it. But it’s certainly exciting, and I think I look at it as its own silo, in a sense. We can’t duplicate what Heat was, so it’s paying homage to that film, but giving it its own unique entity. “

The story takes place just days after the events of the original movie, with a wounded Chris desperately trying to escape Los Angeles, but it also flashes back and forth to events years before the heist and the years immediately following. This is one that I honestly thought wouldn’t happen (and I suppose there’s still plenty of time for it to fall apart), but it does appear to be moving forward.