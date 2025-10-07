Movie News

Leonardo DiCaprio eyed to star as Chris Shiherlis in Michael Mann’s Heat 2 as the sequel lands with Amazon MGM & United Artists

By
Posted 5 hours ago

Fresh off his crowd-pleasing film for Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another, Leonardo DiCaprio could team with another high-profile filmmaker for one of the Crime genre’s most anticipated films, Heat 2. According to reports, United Artists, the Amazon MGM Studios division, is in talks to produce a sequel to Michael Mann’s Heat, with Leonardo DiCaprio eyed to star in the role of Chris Shiherlis, initially played by Val Kilmer in the 1995 film.

According to Deadline, no offers have been made to other actors. Initially, the movie was set up at Warner Bros, but when the studio couldn’t lock down a budget, it allowed Michael Mann to shop the project to other potential backers. Amazon entered the fray, though it, too, was hesitant about the price. Eventually, they agreed to Mann’s terms, with plans to shoot the sequel next year. Michael Mann, Jerry Bruckheimer, Scott Stuber, and Nick Nesbit will produce, with Shane Salerno and Eric Roth serving as executive producers.

Heat 2 takes place one day after the events of the original movie, as it follows a wounded Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer) desperately trying to escape Los Angeles. The story flashes back and forth to events years before the heist and the years immediately following. I can’t imagine anyone else taking on the iconic roles of the original movie. Still, Michael Mann has said that audiences are ready for a new story in the Heat universe. “It’s sustained in culture. It’s known,” Mann said. “I could delude myself into thinking that the whole world is familiar with it, but when you check out its prominence in home video for over 20 years, this thing really has legs. People are still watching it, people are still talking about it. It’s a brand. It’s kind of a Heat universe, in a way. And that certainly justifies a very large ambitious movie.”

What do you think about Leonardo DiCaprio taking over the role of Chris Shiherlis from the late Val Kilmer? Will Mann add prosthetics to make DiCaprio look like Kilmer? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,654 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Heat News

See More

JoBlo Originals

10 Greatest Val Kilmer Roles

Posted 6 months ago
With his recent passing, we take a look at some of the greatest roles of the legendary Val Kilmer's career.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The Best Cynthia Rothrock Movies

Posted 2 weeks ago
Cynthia Rothrock is one of the best movie martial artists of all time. We pay tribute to "Lady Dragon" by counting down her best movies.