Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan join the cast of David Fincher’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel

THR reports that Elizabeth Debicki and Scott Caan have joined the cast of David Fincher’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel for Netflix, which will star Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth.

It’s not known who Debicki and Caan will play in the sequel, as one source said the project is “ more secretive than Star Wars. ” The report states that the story calls for two key female roles: one who runs a bar and mud wrestling establishment, and the other who is a trophy wife. Debicki could play either of these roles, or perhaps a completely different one. There are no details about Caan’s character, but he will reunite with Pitt, with whom he appeared alongside in the Ocean’s Eleven movies.

Production is expected to kick off in California in July, so we expect to hear more casting news as the project progresses.

The project originated from Quentin Tarantino’s scrapped script for what would have been his tenth and final movie. Pitt was very interested in his character’s part, and asked Tarantino if he would let someone else take the helm of the project. The director responded that it would depend on who he had in mind. Enter David Fincher, who quickly earned Tarantino’s blessing.

We’ve heard little tidbits about the project over the last few months, including a possible title. Some have heard that the film will be called The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth. Not only that, but Booth will apparently embark on a new career as he becomes a Hollywood studio fixer. Further details have stated that the sequel will take place roughly eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It’s also been rumoured that Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to make an appearance as Rick Dalton, but it would likely be a small role if it happens.

Debicki was last seen starring alongside Mia Goth in Ti West’s MaXXXine. Caan is currently starring alongside Dania Ramirez in Alert: Missing Persons Unit, a crime drama which recently wrapped up its third season on Fox.