The title for David Fincher & Brad Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel may have been revealed

One of the wildest stories of the month has been the reveal that David Fincher will direct Brad Pitt in a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from a script by Quentin Tarantino, which will premiere on Netflix. It still seems bonkers. However, more details have emerged for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, including a possible title.

A little tidbit about the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel was buried in a Deadline interview with Michael B. Jordan. In it, Mike Fleming Jr. mentioned that he’s heard that the sequel will be called The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth. Not only that, but Booth will apparently embark on a new career as he becomes a Hollywood studio fixer. Sounds like a good fit for Booth, as he’s already proven that he will do whatever he needs to, including murder.

Further details have stated that the sequel will take place roughly eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It’s also been rumoured that Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to make an appearance as Rick Dalton, but it would likely be a small role if it happens.

The project originated from Tarantino’s scrapped script for what would have been his tenth and final movie. Pitt was very interested in his character’s part, and asked Tarantino if he would let someone else take the helm of the project. The director responded that it would depend on who he had in mind. Enter David Fincher, who quickly earned Tarantino’s blessing.

As Fincher has a lot more unrealized projects than completed ones, I’m not about to hold my breath for this one, but it does seem like it’s going to happen, with production reportedly eyeing a summer shoot. Fincher has several projects in the air, including Bitterroot, a western crime thriller that reportedly revolves around an elderly rancher whose life savings have been stolen. He turns to robbing banks and hunting down the thieves while being pursued by his son, the sheriff. There’s also an English-language Squid Game series, a potential remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope, and a Chinatown prequel series, which was scripted by the late Robert Towne.