David Fincher reportedly developing new Squid Game series for Netflix

There have been rumblings for several years that David Fincher is working on something in the Squid Game universe. Although nothing is official, sources have told Deadline that Fincher is developing a new English-language Squid Game series for Netflix, which will likely be his next project.

It was originally thought that Fincher would be helming a Squid Game movie, but it seems clear now that this would be a full series. Again, nothing is official, but the idea of Fincher tackling Squid Game is very interesting. Although I will admit, I would prefer to see him do another original project. There’s also the question of whether Netflix even needs to do an English-language remake. The first season of the series still stands as Netflix’s most popular show of all time, with over 2.2 billion hours viewed. If Fincher’s remake does move forward, I could see it taking the form of a companion series rather than a straight remake, with new characters dealing with a U.S. chapter of the game.

In the meantime, fans are anxiously awaiting the second season of Squid Game. The official synopsis for the new season reads: “ Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it. ” It’s been announced that a third and final season will bring the series to a close.

Hwang Dong-hyuk once again serves as director, writer, and producer of the series, with Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprising their roles from the first season. New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Netflix is also moving forward with a second season of Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality series in which 456 players compete for a US$4.56 million cash prize by competing in challenges based on those in the series… although without all the death. Squid Game season 2 will debut on Netflix on December 26th.

How do you feel about David Fincher potentially helming a Squid Game series?