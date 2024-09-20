Squid Game season 2 trailer: hit Netflix series continues in December

Netflix recently announced that Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on the streaming service on December 26th – and soon after, they unveiled a teaser trailer that lived up to the “tease” part of its name, as it didn’t have a whole lot to show. Now a “special teaser” has arrived online, complete with actual footage from the show, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is the director, writer, and producer of the show. Squid Game season 2 has the following synopsis: Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo are reprising their roles from the first season. New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Hwang Dong-hyuk recently let it be known that Squid Game will be wrapping up with season 3, so we have more episodes to look forward to beyond season 2. In addition to the next two seasons of Squid Game, Netflix is also moving forward with a second season of Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality series in which 456 players compete for a US$4.56 million cash prize by competing in challenges based on those in the series… although without all the death. There have also been rumors that David Fincher is still working on an English-language version of the series.

Are you a fan of the first season of Squid Game, and are you looking forward to season 2? Check out the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.