Squid Game USA: Everything We Know About The English Language Spin-Off of the South Korean Series

What Do We Know About the English language take on Netflix’s hit South Korean series Squid Game? More than you may think. The rumors have been flying after the debut of Squid Game 3 about the potential American version of the dystopian thriller. From plot, casting news, and more, let’s dive in and look at what is coming up in the as-yet-untitled American version of Squid Game.

The final scene of Squid Game 3 seemingly confirms the spin-off.

For those who have seen the final episode of Squid Game 3, the closing minutes of the episode find In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) in Los Angeles dropping off a gift for Gi-hun’s daughter. As his driver gets caught in traffic, In-ho sees two people in an alley playing ddakji, the Korean paper-flipping game employed by the Salesman, played by Gong Yoo, in the first two seasons of the series. When this new recruiter turns to face him, we see nothing other than Cate Blanchett in a gray suit. Giving an unspoken but knowing glance to In-ho. The implications of this scene are varied, but the inclusion definitely points to confirmation of the spin-off or, at the very least, teases that the games are part of a global network rather than existing solely in South Korea.

Will Cate Blanchett be in the American series?

Getting a star the level of Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett for a brief cameo could be a way to get us to spin our wheels speculating about what it means, or it could have a deeper meaning. Gong Yoo was a big star at the time of his appearance as The Recruiter, having starred in multiple hit South Korean shows and the global hit Train to Busan. His success is not on par with Blanchett’s fame, but series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk would have had discussions with Netflix about who would make the biggest impact and resonate with viewers when the new recruiter appeared on screen. There has been no confirmation of a deal between the actress and Netflix, but it would not be unprecedented for her to join a small-screen project. Blanchett has worked on several television projects in recent years, including FX series Mrs. America and Alfonso Cuaron’s Apple TV+ drama Disclaimer. Still, her appearance in Squid Game could have come from her prior working relationship with David Fincher on The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Speaking of which…

Will David Fincher still be part of the project?

It was reported in 2024 that David Fincher was developing an English-language Squid Game series at Netflix. Fincher has worked extensively with the streaming company that released his acclaimed series Mindhunter and his films Mank and The Killer. While audiences have been lobbying for a third season of Mindhunter, Fincher’s involvement with Squid Game could prevent that from coming to fruition. Vanity Fair asked Squid Game creator Hwang whether the closing scene of the third season was confirmation of Fincher’s series to which the writer/director gave a non-committal response of “I wanted to convey that in this late capitalist society, the system remains strong, deeply entrenched, and powerful—and that these kinds of games are still continuing in the US.”

Squid Game’s creator has given spin-offs his blessing, but will not be directly involved.

When Squid Game 2 debuted in 2024, JoBlo.com asked series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk directly about the rumored American spin-off and whether he would be involved, to which he said, “It would be great if each of the other countries could take it up for themselves. I don’t think it will be easy for me to travel to these countries and create their versions of Squid Game. Their local creators would best do the most fitting version of Squid Game for each country. So we would get a different version of Squid Game for each country by its local creators. That’d be great.”

Could Squid Game 3 actually be the end of the franchise?

Despite unconfirmed rumors about spin-offs, we have nothing official to tell us whether there will be more. Netflix had a brief reality series inspired by Squid Game that was met with controversy about the conditions the contestants were subjected to, and there has yet to be a follow-up to the 2023 debut season of that entry. There have been mobile games and other tie-ins to Squid Game, which is still riding high on the streaming charts, but the final word could come from the creator himself, who denied that the end of Squid Game 3 was anything significant. He told Variety, “Actually, no, not at all. It’s not related to that. All I wanted was an impactful ending, and that’s all that was to it. I haven’t heard officially from Netflix about David Fincher creating a Squid Game. I have heard the rumors, of course, though. But again, it was just the ending I wanted for Season 3.”

When will we see it?

With Squid Game 3 just releasing in June 2025 on Netflix, we have a long way to wait before the next project is formally announced. David Fincher is moving forward with his much-publicized The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, with Brad Pitt reprising his Oscar-winning role. With that film set to enter production as early as 2025, we would likely not see the Squid Game franchise come to America until at least 2027.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about the new Squid Game USA series and your favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming English-language take on Squid Game? Let us know in the comments, and click the like and subscribe to follow all our latest original videos.