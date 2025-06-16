Carla Gugino joins the cast of David Fincher’s upcoming Cliff Booth movie

Deadline reports that Carla Gugino has joined the cast of The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the upcoming Netflix movie in which Brad Pitt will reprise his role from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt will naturally star as Cliff Booth, with the former stuntman reportedly embarking on a new career as a Hollywood fixer. Details on Gugino’s character haven’t been revealed. Other cast members include Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

It’s been said that Mateen’s character is modelled after Jim Brown, the iconic Football player who retired early to pursue an acting career, appearing in movies such as The Dirty Dozen. As for Debicki, the story calls for two key female roles: one who runs a bar and mud wrestling establishment, and the other who is a trophy wife. Debicki could play either of these roles, or perhaps a completely different one. There are no details about Caan’s character, but he will reunite with Pitt, with whom he appeared alongside in the Ocean’s Eleven movies.

The project originated from Tarantino’s scrapped script for what would have been his tenth and final movie. Pitt was very interested in his character’s part, and asked Tarantino if he would let someone else take the helm of the project. The director responded that it would depend on who he had in mind. Enter David Fincher, who quickly earned Tarantino’s blessing. Production is expected to kick off later this year.